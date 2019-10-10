'We've got nothing to lose' - Samoa promise expansive approach against Ireland

SAMOA SAID THEY “have nothing to lose” as they promised an expansive attacking approach against Ireland in Saturday’s Pool A clash in Fukuoka [KO 11.45am Irish time, eir Sport/RTÉ].

The Samoans have are already out of the running for a quarter-final place and hope to conclude their World Cup campaign with a shock win over Joe Schmidt’s side.

Samoa are eager to cause a shock on Saturday. Source: Shuji Kajiyama

Samoa boss Steve Jackson has made two changes to his starting team to face Ireland

In a major boost for the Samoans, fullback Tim Nanai Williams has been passed fit to start after failing an HIA in last weekend’s defeat to Japan. The two changes see Newcastle Falcons prop Logovi’i Mulipola start at loosehead, while Teofilo Paulo is included in the second row.

Jackson believes that his Samoa team are an even more dangerous proposition for Ireland with the pressure completely off them.

“We just told our players that this is the last time this group will be together,” said a relaxed Jackson after naming his team in Fukuoka today.

“We can’t go any further in our pool than where we are at the moment so, at the end of the day, we are still playing for a bit of pride. We don’t have anything to lose.

“They are in the top three in the world. We will be going out there to throw everything at it.

“I don’t think the game will be won on penalties. I think you will see both teams trying to play an expansive sort of a game and get as many tries as they possibly can because even for Ireland, we don’t know what is going to happen on Sunday with the typhoon.

“We don’t know what the outcome of that [Japan v Scotland] game is going to be. Again, we are going out there to do the best we possibly can and knock over one of the top teams in the world. We’ve got nothing to lose.”

The availability of Clermont back Nanai Williams is a major boost for the Samoans, given his creative qualities and influence within the squad.

“Timmy is massive, not only for what he can do on the field but he gives great leadership within the group,” said Jackson. “He’s a bit of a character, he likes to have a bit of a laugh and he’s a cheeky little bugger. He’s great to have around the team.

“What he does on the field, you’ve seen in the last few weeks that he’s a quality player and he can open up teams just by the way he plays. Hopefully, the way the game goes on Saturday, he’ll have the opportunity to do the same. We’re not expecting anything less from him, his first mindset is to attack.

“He’s a good defender as well and as he’s shown he’s good under the high ball.”

Samoa (v Ireland):

15. Tim Nanai Williams

14. Ah See Tuala

13. Alapati Leiua

12. Henry Taefu

11. Ed Fidow

10. UJ Seuteni

9. Dwayne Polataivao

1. Logovi’i Mulipola

2. Seilala Lam

3. Michael Alaalatoa

4. Teofilo Paulo

5. Kane Le’aupepe

6. Chris Vui

7. TJ Ioane

8. Jack Lam

Replacements:

16. Ray Niuia

17. Paul Alo-Emile

18. Jordan Lay

19. Piula Fa’aselele

20. Josh Tyrell

21. Pele Cowley

22. Tusi Pisi

23. Kieron Fonotia

Referee: Nic Berry [Australia].