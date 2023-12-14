Wales prop Samson Lee forced to retire after 18-month injury battle

SCARLETS AND WALES tighthead Samson Lee has been forced to retire from rugby having been unable to fully recover from a rupture to his Achilles tendon last year.

The 31-year-old Lee has not featured for Scarlets since suffering the injury on the training ground while the Welsh region were on URC duty in South Africa in March 2022.

The Llanelli native did return to the field for Llandovery in the Welsh Premiership in May of this year but he was unable to make sufficient progress in his recovery thereafter.

After an injury-rehabilitation process which has spanned almost two years, Lee has decided to call time on his 12-year professional career.

“It has been a difficult 18 months,” said Lee. “I have worked hard to try and get back playing again, but the Achilles hasn’t recovered as we all hoped it would.

“I feel as though I still had a lot to offer, both with the Scarlets and Wales, but I’m hugely proud, as a Llanelli boy, that I have been able to represent my home town, wearing the Scarlets jersey 164 times and also play for my country on the biggest stage.

“There have been plenty of highs, making my debut at the age of 19, brilliant wins in Europe and of course, that PRO12 title out in Dublin – a special day with a special group of people. There have also been the challenges of trying to battle back from some serious injuries.

“I was hoping there would be a few more years left, but it’s not to be. There’s a lot of fantastic young talent coming through here, especially in the front row, and I look forward to seeing how they get on over the coming years.

“I’d like to thank my family and friends, players, coaches and all the staff who have made it such a brilliant experience over the last 12 years and, of course, the fans, who turn up week in week out and give us such incredible support.”

Lee won 45 caps for Wales, earning his first test minutes as a 20-year-old in 2013, just a year after his Scarlets debut against Narbonne.

The formidable scrummager played in the 2015 Rugby World Cup as well as Wales’ 2019 Grand Slam campaign.

Lee was also pivotal to Scarles’ 2016/17 Pro12 triumph, with the Welsh side dominating Leinster and Munster respectively in their semi-final and final to earn a second ever major trophy for the Llanelli club in its regional form.

Lee will lead out his former teammates at Parc y Scarlets for their Welsh derby with Ospreys on St Stephen’s Day, with Scarlets head coach Dwayne Peel adding that his retirement is “sad news for us all”.

“Samson has been a big part of this club for a long time and a real character and leader within the group,” added Peel.

“We have all seen how hard he has worked to try to get back playing again, but he should be immensely proud of what he achieved for this club, one of our finest ever tighthead props and a player who gave his all for the jersey every time he played.

“We all wish him and his family well for the future and I’m sure he will get a deserved ovation from the Scarlets supporters before our game here against the Ospreys on Boxing Day.”