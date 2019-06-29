This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Alexis Sanchez sends Chile through on penalties against Colombia

The defending champions will face either Uruguay or Peru in a semi-final in midweek.

By The42 Team Saturday 29 Jun 2019, 9:12 AM
1 hour ago 3,464 Views No Comments
Brazil Soccer Copa America Colombia Chile Sanchez celebrates sending his side through to the last four.

CHILE KEPT THEIR Copa America title defence alive with a penalty shoot-out win over Colombia in the quarter-finals on Friday.

In what was a largely scrappy and tight encounter, two-time defending champions Chile were held to a 0-0 draw at the Arena Corinthians in Sao Paulo.

Chile twice thought they had found a breakthrough, but strikes from Charles Aranguiz and Arturo Vidal were ruled out after VAR reviews.

But they delivered in the penalty shoot-out, Alexis Sanchez converting the winner to seal a 5-4 success after William Tesillo missed for Colombia. 

Source: Xoilac TV/YouTube

What does it mean? Chile edge through

Chile are still on track for a remarkable third straight Copa America title. They were the better team for longer periods against Colombia and deserved their win.

Chile continue Colombia dominance

Colombia just cannot get past Chile. For the fourth time in Copa America knockout games, Chile beat Colombia, while they are undefeated in their eight clashes at neutral venues.

Not capitalising on Sao Paulo traffic

Both teams reportedly arrived later than expected at the ground due to traffic in Sao Paulo, but Chile particularly so, leading to kick-off being delayed. Perhaps because of that, Colombia looked dangerous in the opening 20 minutes without taking advantage and Chile settled into the contest from there. 

What’s next?

Chile will face either Uruguay or Peru in a semi-final in Porto Alegre on Wednesday.

The42 Team

