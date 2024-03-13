Sancho helps Dortmund past PSV and into Champions League quarters

Borussia Dortmund 2

PSV Eindhoven 0

(Borussia Dortmund won 3-1 on aggregate)

JADON SANCHO’S THIRD-MINUTE goal and Marco Reus’s late strike sent Borussia Dortmund through to the Champions League last eight with victory over PSV Eindhoven.

Level at 1-1 after the last-16 first leg in the Netherlands, Sancho wasted no time in putting Dortmund ahead at the Westfalenstadion with a low shot from outside the area — his first Champions League goal since November 2021.

Dortmund were shaky despite the early lead and needed a fair share of luck and some poor PSV finishing to progress, with Hirving Lozano’s 53rd-minute effort hitting the post.

PSV pushed forwards in stoppage time looking for an equaliser but instead gave away another goal, as Isaac Babadi’s unfortunate slip allowed Reus to seal the win.

The 1997 winners did enough against an outclassed PSV but will face stiffer challenges as they return to the quarter-final draw, to be held on Friday, for the first time since 2021.

– © AFP 2024