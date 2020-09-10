This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Thursday 10 September 2020
Advertisement

Milan sign rising Italian star dubbed 'the new Pirlo'

20-year-old midfielder Sandro Tonali arrives from Brescia, initially on loan.

By AFP Thursday 10 Sep 2020, 9:57 AM
36 minutes ago 1,299 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5200756
Tonali in the famous Rossoneri colours.
Image: Twitter/AC Milan
Tonali in the famous Rossoneri colours.
Tonali in the famous Rossoneri colours.
Image: Twitter/AC Milan

AC MILAN HAVE signed Italy midfielder Sandro Tonali from relegated Brescia.

In a statement, Milan said they had brought in rising star Tonali on loan — for a fee reported to be €10 million — with an option to buy, with the 20-year-old realising his dream move to the club for which his idol Gennaro Gattuso played for 13 years.

Milan did not specify the details of the deal nor the length of the loan period with the seven-time European champions.

Tonali’s short move across the northern region of Lombardy was made official after the midfielder had completed his medical on Wednesday afternoon, after which he stopped to greet his new supporters.

His performances for Brescia last season earned widespread praise and comparisons with Andrea Pirlo, even though he is such a fan of Gattuso and Milan that he asked the World Cup winner, now coach of Napoli, if he could wear the number eight as his hero did during his glory days.

Milan kick-off their Serie A season on 21 September when they host Bologna, four days after starting their Europa League campaign in a qualifying match at Shamrock Rovers.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

© AFP 2020

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie