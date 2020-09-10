Milan sign rising Italian star dubbed 'the new Pirlo'

AC MILAN HAVE signed Italy midfielder Sandro Tonali from relegated Brescia.

In a statement, Milan said they had brought in rising star Tonali on loan — for a fee reported to be €10 million — with an option to buy, with the 20-year-old realising his dream move to the club for which his idol Gennaro Gattuso played for 13 years.

Milan did not specify the details of the deal nor the length of the loan period with the seven-time European champions.

Tonali’s short move across the northern region of Lombardy was made official after the midfielder had completed his medical on Wednesday afternoon, after which he stopped to greet his new supporters.

His performances for Brescia last season earned widespread praise and comparisons with Andrea Pirlo, even though he is such a fan of Gattuso and Milan that he asked the World Cup winner, now coach of Napoli, if he could wear the number eight as his hero did during his glory days.

Milan kick-off their Serie A season on 21 September when they host Bologna, four days after starting their Europa League campaign in a qualifying match at Shamrock Rovers.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

- © AFP 2020

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!