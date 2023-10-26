Tonali to serve 10-month ban for betting breaches - Italian federation

NEWCASTLE UNITED’S ITALIAN international midfielder Sandro Tonali has been banned for 10 months for betting, the Italian football federation (FIGC) said on Thursday.

The 23-year-old was found to have gambled on matches involving his former club AC Milan before he joined Saudi-owned Newcastle in July in a €64 million move that made him the most expensive Italian player in history.

The ban means Tonali will miss the rest of the Premier League season and next summer’s European Championship, if holders Italy qualify.

He is the second Italian player to be banned from football in a betting scandal which came to light during the recent international break.

Juventus’ Nicolo Fagioli was suspended for seven months by the FIGC’s disciplinary tribunal earlier this month.

Tonali’s agent claimed his client has a gambling addiction.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe has said the club will fully support him.

“We will throw our arms around Sandro and protect him and try to give him the love and support he needs to find solutions to the problems he’s had,” Howe said last Friday.

“We see him being part of our team for many years. We are committed to him long term.”

– © AFP 2023