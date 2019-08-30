Puspure secures Olympic qualification at World Rowing Championships

IN DOMINATING THE women’s single sculls semi-final, Sanita Puspure has not only advanced through to this weekend’s World Rowing Championships final, but secured her ticket for Tokyo 2020.

Puspure needed to finish in the top nine to qualify for next summer’s Olympics and did so in emphatic fashion, beating second-place New Zealand to first with more than four seconds to spare.

Her success followed that of the men’s pair of Ronan Byrne and Philip Doyle in Austria, as they also qualified for the 2020 Games courtesy of their semi-final win on Friday morning.

Meanwhile, 21-year-old Katie O’Brien won Ireland’s first medal at the championships as she claimed bronze in the PR2 W1x final.

Congratulations to Katie O’Brien on winning Bronze at the World Rowing Championships 2019!



Winning a Bronze medal on her birthday!🎂 pic.twitter.com/AjvZur4fsX — Rowing Ireland (@RowingIreland) August 30, 2019 Source: Rowing Ireland /Twitter

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!