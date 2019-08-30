This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Puspure secures Olympic qualification at World Rowing Championships

Ronan Byrne and Philip Doyle have also booked their ticket to Tokyo.

By The42 Team Friday 30 Aug 2019, 2:54 PM
34 minutes ago 433 Views 2 Comments
Puspure celebrates winning the A final in Austria today.
Image: Detlev Seyb/INPHO
Puspure celebrates winning the A final in Austria today.
Image: Detlev Seyb/INPHO

IN DOMINATING THE women’s single sculls semi-final, Sanita Puspure has not only advanced through to this weekend’s World Rowing Championships final, but secured her ticket for Tokyo 2020.

Puspure needed to finish in the top nine to qualify for next summer’s Olympics and did so in emphatic fashion, beating second-place New Zealand to first with more than four seconds to spare.

Her success followed that of the men’s pair of Ronan Byrne and Philip Doyle in Austria, as they also qualified for the 2020 Games courtesy of their semi-final win on Friday morning. 

Meanwhile, 21-year-old Katie O’Brien won Ireland’s first medal at the championships as she claimed bronze in the PR2 W1x final.

