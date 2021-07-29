Membership : Access or Sign Up
Thursday 29 July 2021
'It’s heartbreaking to have to pull out' - Puspure withdraws from Olympic B final due to illness

The 39-year-old says she had not been feeling well over the past few days.

By Sinead Farrell Thursday 29 Jul 2021, 6:24 PM
Image: Photosport/Steve McArthur/INPHO
Image: Photosport/Steve McArthur/INPHO

IRELAND’S SANITA PUSPURE has withdrawn from the B final of the women’s single sculls at the Olympics due to illness.

The Irish rower’s dreams of pursuing a medal at the Tokyo Games ended this morning after she failed to qualify from the semi-final in her event.

A top-three placing was required to book a spot in the final but Puspure finished the race in fifth which put her in tomorrow’s B final. But the 39-year-old has since announced that she is unable to compete.

“Over the past few days I have not been well, and I had to make the difficult decision to withdraw from the Olympic Regatta,” she explained in a statement released by the Olympic Federation of Ireland this evening.

“This is really disappointing, as I had been going well over the past few months and had hoped to continue this good form. The Olympics is always a big goal so it’s heartbreaking to have to pull out in this manner.”

