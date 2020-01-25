This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Santini boosts Gold Cup claims and Paisley Park wins again at Cheltenham

Nicky Henderson also enjoyed success at Doncaster.

By Fintan O'Toole Saturday 25 Jan 2020, 5:24 PM
1 hour ago 737 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4979746

IRISH JOCKEY AIDAN Coleman steered Paisley Park to another success at Cheltenham this afternoon in a meeting that also saw Nicky Henderson’s Santini boost his claims for the Gold Cup in March.

festival-trials-day-cheltenham-racecourse Source: David Davies

The Cheltenham Festival trials day saw Paisley Park win for the seventh time in succession by landing the Grade 2 Cleeve Hurdle for the second year running.

The 4/6 favourite pulled clear of Summerville Boy in second and Lisnagar Oscar in third to see the Emma Lavelle-trained prospect set up for the defence of the Stayers’ Hurdle in March.

“I normally get to the front too soon and going to the last I thought this was perfect,” remarked Coleman afterwards.

“He stopped more than he normally does, but he’s brilliant. He’s an absolute pleasure and I’m excited to be associated with him.

“There’s a lot better riders than me who have never found a Paisley Park. Now I have him I really enjoy him. I’ll sleep better than ever tonight.”

Earlier in the Grade 2 Paddy Power Cotswold Chase, Nico De Boinville steered Santini (13/8 favourite) home for Nicky Henderson ahead of Bristol De Mai and Top Ville Ben.

“There’s more to come,” stated Henderson afterwards.

“If you can’t train him he goes the other way and you’ve to be able to fire work at him. The last three weeks he’s been getting better, but I genuinely believe he can do that again. We’ve just got to get a good run – we had a dreadful time last year – and pray things are good to us and we’re lucky.

festival-trials-day-cheltenham-racecourse

Colin Tizzard and Robbie Power combined for the Grade 2 Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle as Harry Senior (4/1) sotrmed to victory ahead of favourite King Roland.

And Nicky Henderson also enjoyed success at Doncaster in the feature race as Ok Corral (9/1) won out in the Sky Bet Handicap Chase with Derek O’Connor on board.

Bernard Jackman joins Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey to discuss the ever-greying Saracens saga and pick his personal Ireland XV to face Scotland


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

