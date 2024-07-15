Advertisement
Ireland striker Noonan on hunt for new club after Durham departure

Naoisha McAloon is also leaving the Championship club.
9.36pm, 15 Jul 2024
REPUBLIC OF IRELAND international Saoirse Noonan is set to depart Durham after two seasons with the Championship outfit.

Irish goalkeeper Naoisha McAloon is also leaving, while striker Eleanor Ryan-Doyle will remain at the club for the 2024/25 season.

Durham provided a squad update today, with Noonan and McAloon listed among those due to exit following the expiration of their contracts.

“We thank them all for their contributions while at Maiden Castle, and wish them well for the future,” the statement adds.

Noonan, who initially joined Durham from Shelbourne in 2022, posted a farewell message on social media.

“Thank you Durham for the past two years and giving me a home away from home. 

“Thank you to all the fans, staff and especially my teammates. 

“Now I’m ready for my next venture and I can’t wait to get going.”

Speculation is mounting about Noonan’s next destination, with The Irish Examiner and The Echo reporting Cork City’s interest in re-signing the Leeside native.

Noonan, an inter-county senior football star in the past, has won four senior international caps and scored once. She was involved in Nations League squads under Eileen Gleeson last Autumn, but has been absent through the Euro 2025 qualifying campaign to date.

Ireland face France at Páirc Uí Chaoimh tomorrow in their final group game.

Emma Duffy
