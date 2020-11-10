BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Tuesday 10 November 2020
Advertisement

Saoirse Noonan earns first Ireland call-up for Euro qualifier against Germany

The 21-year-old has been included in Vera Pauw’s provisional squad for the upcoming game in Tallaght.

By Paul Dollery Tuesday 10 Nov 2020, 12:52 PM
18 minutes ago 356 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5262062
Saoirse Noonan in possession for Cork City during the 2017 FAI Cup final. The Leesiders are back in the final this year thanks to her brace against Treaty United on Sunday.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Saoirse Noonan in possession for Cork City during the 2017 FAI Cup final. The Leesiders are back in the final this year thanks to her brace against Treaty United on Sunday.
Saoirse Noonan in possession for Cork City during the 2017 FAI Cup final. The Leesiders are back in the final this year thanks to her brace against Treaty United on Sunday.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND women’s manager Vera Pauw has named a provisional 31-player squad for her side’s European Championship qualifier against Germany.

It includes Cork City striker Saoirse Noonan, who is rewarded for a remarkably successful weekend with a first senior call-up.

On Sunday, the 21-year-old scored both goals as City booked their place in the FAI Cup final with a 2-0 win over Treaty United.

Twenty-four hours earlier, Noonan scored the decisive goal for Cork in a 1-14 to 0-14 victory against Kerry in the All-Ireland Senior Ladies’ Football Championship.

Noonan is joined in the squad by 18-year-old clubmate Eabha O’Mahony, while 17-year-old Emily Whelan of Shelbourne has also been recalled.

Braga goalkeeper Marie Hourihan is back in the squad, having missed last month’s defeat to Ukraine through injury.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Ireland’s campaign in Group I will conclude when they take on the Germans at Tallaght Stadium on Tuesday 1 December (5pm) – a behind-closed-doors game that will be broadcast live on RTÉ 2.

In order to secure a play-off place in their bid to qualify for the Euros, the Girls in Green face the daunting task of having to match or better Ukraine’s result against Montenegro on the same day.

The squad will be trimmed before the players assemble on 22 November.

Goalkeepers: Marie Hourihan (SC Braga), Courtney Brosnan (West Ham United), Grace Moloney (Reading), Niamh Reid-Burke (Peamount United)
Defenders: Harriet Scott (Birmingham City), Keeva Keenan (Celtic), Claire Walsh (Peamount United), Louise Quinn (Fiorentina), Diane Caldwell (SC Sand), Claire O’Riordan (MSV Duisburg), Eabha O’Mahony (Cork City), Isibeal Atkinson (Shelbourne), Aine O’Gorman (Peamount United)
Midfielders: Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Jamie Finn (Shelbourne), Denise O’Sullivan (Brighton & Hove Albion, on loan from NC Courage), Alli Murphy (London City Lionesses), Niamh Farrelly (Peamount United), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Hayley Nolan (London City Lionesses), Ruesha Littlejohn (Leicester City), Ellen Molloy (Wexford Youths), Jessica Ziu (Shelbourne), Emily Whelan (Shelbourne)
Forwards: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Heather Payne (Florida State University), Leanne Kiernan (West Ham United), Amber Barrett (FC Koln), Rianna Jarrett (Brighton & Hove Albion), Kyra Carusa (HB Hoge), Saoirse Noonan (Cork City)

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie