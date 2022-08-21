Saoirse Noonan scores on her debut as Women's Championship season kicks off

SAOIRSE NOONAN NEEDED just 10 minutes of her long-awaited Durham debut to score her first goal in the Women’s Championship.
The Ireland international left Shelbourne for Durham in January but suffered a knee injury shortly after making the move and subsequently returned to Shels on loan.
Noonan re-signed for Durham ahead of the new English season, and headed her new club into an early lead in their opener against Sunderland.
But Brianna Westrup’s 18th-minute equaliser ensured that the sides shared the points in a 1-1 draw in front of a crowd of 1,668.
Elsewhere, Louise Quinn, Harriet Scott and Jamie Finn all played 90 minutes, and Lucy Quinn came off the bench, as Birmingham City were held to a 0-0 draw at home to Lewes.
Chloe Mustaki also played 90 minutes as Bristol City won 1-0 away to Coventry United, while Lily Agg and Hayley Nolan both started in the London City Lionesses’ 1-0 defeat at home to Crystal Palace.
