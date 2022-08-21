Saoirse Noonan scores on her debut as Women's Championship season kicks off

Noonan scored her first league goal just 10 minutes into the new season.

SAOIRSE NOONAN NEEDED just 10 minutes of her long-awaited Durham debut to score her first goal in the Women’s Championship.

The Ireland international left Shelbourne for Durham in January but suffered a knee injury shortly after making the move and subsequently returned to Shels on loan.

Noonan re-signed for Durham ahead of the new English season, and headed her new club into an early lead in their opener against Sunderland.

But Brianna Westrup’s 18th-minute equaliser ensured that the sides shared the points in a 1-1 draw in front of a crowd of 1,668.

Elsewhere, Louise Quinn, Harriet Scott and Jamie Finn all played 90 minutes, and Lucy Quinn came off the bench, as Birmingham City were held to a 0-0 draw at home to Lewes.

Chloe Mustaki also played 90 minutes as Bristol City won 1-0 away to Coventry United, while Lily Agg and Hayley Nolan both started in the London City Lionesses’ 1-0 defeat at home to Crystal Palace.