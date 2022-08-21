Membership : Access or Sign Up
Saoirse Noonan scores on her debut as Women's Championship season kicks off

Noonan’s Durham were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Sunderland.

By The42 Team Sunday 21 Aug 2022, 10:35 PM
1 hour ago 1,003 Views 0 Comments
Noonan scored her first league goal just 10 minutes into the new season.
Image: James Whitehead
Image: James Whitehead

SAOIRSE NOONAN NEEDED just 10 minutes of her long-awaited Durham debut to score her first goal in the Women’s Championship.

The Ireland international left Shelbourne for Durham in January but suffered a knee injury shortly after making the move and subsequently returned to Shels on loan.

Noonan re-signed for Durham ahead of the new English season, and headed her new club into an early lead in their opener against Sunderland.

But Brianna Westrup’s 18th-minute equaliser ensured that the sides shared the points in a 1-1 draw in front of a crowd of 1,668.

Elsewhere, Louise Quinn, Harriet Scott and Jamie Finn all played 90 minutes, and Lucy Quinn came off the bench, as Birmingham City were held to a 0-0 draw at home to Lewes.

Chloe Mustaki also played 90 minutes as Bristol City won 1-0 away to Coventry United, while Lily Agg and Hayley Nolan both started in the London City Lionesses’ 1-0 defeat at home to Crystal Palace.

