Shelbourne set to snap up in-demand Cork City star Saoirse Noonan

Cork City's Saoirse Noonan (right) under pressure from Lauryn O'Callaghan of Peamount United.

SHELBOURNE ARE ON the verge of securing the services of Saoirse Noonan for the 2021 season.

Noonan is set to leave hometown club Cork City, with whom she was an FAI Cup winner in 2017.

She also played a key role as the Leesiders reached the 2020 decider, in which they were beaten by Peamount United.

Despite being offered short-term opportunities by clubs in England and Iceland, Noonan has opted to continue her career at home.

The 21-year-old, who’s also a member of the Cork ladies’ football team, was included in a provisional Republic of Ireland senior squad for the European Championship qualifier against Germany in December.

She was named Women’s National League Player of the Month last September after scoring twice during a five-match win streak for Cork City.

City are due to host Shels at Turner’s Cross in the second round of fixtures in the new SSE Airtricity Women’s National League season on 3 April.

The campaign will begin for Noel King’s side on 27 March with a home game against Athlone Town.