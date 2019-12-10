This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Tuesday 10 December, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Germany forced to plan without key midfielder for Euro clash with Ireland

Sara Däbritz has sustained an anterior cruciate knee ligament injury while on club duty with PSG.

By Paul Dollery Tuesday 10 Dec 2019, 2:01 PM
18 minutes ago 222 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4925706
Sara Däbritz playing against Ukraine in October.
Image: Firo Sportphoto/Jürgen Fromme
Sara Däbritz playing against Ukraine in October.
Sara Däbritz playing against Ukraine in October.
Image: Firo Sportphoto/Jürgen Fromme

ONE OF GERMANY’s key players will be absent when they resume their 2021 European Championship qualifying campaign with a game against Ireland next year.

Paris Saint-Germain revealed today that midfielder Sara Däbritz ruptured her anterior cruciate knee ligament while playing for the French club in a 1-1 draw against Montpellier on Saturday.

The injury will certainly rule Däbritz out for Germany’s home game against Vera Pauw’s side on 11 April. The 24-year-old will also be under pressure to recover in time for the return fixture in Ireland, which is scheduled for 22 September.

While the absence of Däbritz won’t alter Germany’s status as heavy favourites for both games, it’s a significant blow nevertheless for the Group I leaders.

The former Bayern Munich player, who joined PSG earlier this year, was a member of the German sides that were victorious at the 2013 European Championships and the 2016 Olympics.

Däbritz scored three times at the 2019 World Cup before Germany suffered a quarter-final elimination at the hands of Sweden. She also chipped in with a hat-trick as they ran out 8-0 winners over Ukraine in a Euro 2021 qualifier in September.

vera-pauw Ireland manager Vera Pauw issues instructions during her side's 1-1 draw with Greece in November. Source: Greg Hellas/INPHO

The Guardian’s list of the 100 best female footballers in the world for 2019, which was published last week, ranked Däbritz at 37th. Only two German players — Dzsenifer Marozsán (13th) and Alex Popp (23rd) — were placed higher. In 65th place, Denise O’Sullivan was Ireland’s sole representative.

Germany have made a blistering start to their Euro 2021 qualifying campaign, scoring 31 goals and conceding none as they sit atop Group I with maximum points from their four games played. Ireland, who have a game in hand, are five points adrift in second.

The Girls in Green suffered a setback last month when they coughed up a stoppage-time equaliser away to Greece. Before taking on the might of Germany, they’ll welcome the Greeks to Dublin on 6 March and travel to play Montenegro five days later.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie