This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 19 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

14-man Saracens grind out Racing win to put themselves in frame for European quarter-finals

The victory came at an – ahem – cost, with Billy Vunipola forced off with a reported broken arm.

By Gavin Cooney Sunday 19 Jan 2020, 3:33 PM
46 minutes ago 4,385 Views 29 Comments
https://the42.ie/4971480
Maro Itoje touches down for Sarries.
Image: Adam Davy
Maro Itoje touches down for Sarries.
Maro Itoje touches down for Sarries.
Image: Adam Davy

Saracens 27 

Racing 24

LESS THAN A day after their relegation from the Premiership was confirmed, 14-man Saracens dug deep to beat Racing 27-24 at Allianz Park, putting themselves in contention for a Champions Cup quarter-final place with the kind of determined performance worthy of a doff of their critics’ (salary) cap. 

The defending champions will set up a last-eight clash with Leinster at the Aviva Stadium unless Gloucester can rack up a big win away to Toulouse – either winning with a bonus point or a win which overturns a 12-point differential. 

Sarries raced into a 14-0 lead through tries from Maro Itoje and Mako Vunipola, before Vakatawa hit back with a try for already-qualified Racing. An Owen Farrell penalty pushed Sarries a further three points ahead before a Dupichot try cut the gap to three points. The visitors then hit the front by four points with a second Vakatawa try just after the half-hour mark, and Sarries woes deepened before half-time when Will Skelton saw red for a high tackle on Dulin. 

Itoje scored a second try of his own early in the second half to level the scores at 24 apiece, the final score of the game until Owen Farrell nervelessly converted a match-winning penalty three minutes from the end after a sustained period of pressure on the Racing line. 

The win came at an -ahem – cost for Sarries, with Billy Vunipola taken off with an injury reported to be a broken arm, which would greatly curtail his involvement in this year’s Six Nations. 

Full report to follow 

 

 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (29)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie