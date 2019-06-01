Saracens beat Exeter to win English Premiership and complete double

SARACENS BEAT EXETER 37-34 to win the English Premiership final at Twickenham on Saturday and complete a double after their European Champions Cup triumph in May.

The London club came 27-16 down to see off Exeter, in a dramatic match that followed Saracens’ win over Leinster in the Champions Cup final.

Victory, in a repeat of last season’s final, gave Saracens their second double in four years.

It meant they joined Leicester as the only English clubs to have twice achieved the feat of winning the Premiership and European titles in the same season.

For Exeter, the 2017 English champions, this was the third time in four seasons they had lost to Saracens in the Premiership final.

© – AFP, 2019

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: