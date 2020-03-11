Another Saracens player agrees loan move to stay in Premiership next season

SARACENS HAVE CONFIRMED that hooker Jack Singleton will join Gloucester on loan next season.

It means the 23-year-old England hooker will be playing Premiership rugby in the 2020/21 campaign as Sarries attempt to bounce straight back up from the second-tier Championship.

England international Singleton will be staying in the Premiership. Source: Adam Davy

Saracens have been relegated from the Premiership ahead of next season due to salary cap breaches.

The confirmation of Singleton’s move to Gloucester follows on from last week’s announcement that Saracens’ 22-year-old back row Ben Earl and 23-year-old fullback Max Malins will join Bristol on loan next season.

Earl, who played for England three times in this year’s Six Nations, and the uncapped Malins have ambitions of fully establishing themselves in Eddie Jones’ international squad, meaning that playing Premiership rugby is vital next season.

The three-times capped Singleton is in the same boat and his loan move to Gloucester will allow him to “continue his top-flight development,” according to Saracens.

At the same time as announcing their loan moves to Pat Lam’s Bristol, Saracens confirmed that Earl and Malins had extended their contracts with Sarries into the future and will also return to the club after the 2020/21 campaign.

For established England internationals such as Owen Farrell, Jamie George, Elliot Daly, the Vunipola brothers, and Maro Itoje, leaving Saracens to play Premiership rugby next season is far less of a concern.

Indeed, several of the club’s leading stars have already pledged that they will remain with Saracens in the Championship next season, with England boss Jones having indicated that he will still select those who have previously proven their class at Test level.

Back row Ben Earl will join Bristol on loan. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Similarly, 2021 Lions head coach Warren Gatland has given indications that Saracens stars will remain firmly in his selection picture even if they are playing in the second-tier England league.

There is a sense among some in the game that several of Saracens’ leading lights may get long-term benefits from a season in which their club rugby is less taxing than usual.

Saracens are still expected to lose more players this summer, however. Fullback Matt Gallagher has agreed to join Munster, while USA international Titi Lamositele is expected to join Montpellier, and Aussie lock Will Skelton is set to sign for La Rochelle.

For Earl, Malins, and Singleton, though, remaining in the Premiership on loan before moving back to Sarries in 2021/22 is the sensible move.

“Over the last couple of seasons Jack has developed into an international quality rugby player and was rewarded with a place in the England Rugby World Cup squad in Japan,” said Gloucester director of rugby David Humphreys of signing Singleton.

“His ability to carry the ball, and his general set piece work, are well suited to our style of play and Jack will get an opportunity to develop his game further at Gloucester.

“In front row terms, he is still a young player but with significant Premiership, European and international experience, Jack’s an exciting addition to the Gloucester squad ahead of next season.”