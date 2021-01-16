BE PART OF THE TEAM

Ex-Ulster wing scores as Saracens land with a bump in second tier

The former European champions encountered a highly-motivated Ealing on their first outing since relegation.

By Sean Farrell Saturday 16 Jan 2021, 6:18 PM
1 hour ago 5,755 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5327274
File photo: Billy Vunipola.
Image: PA
Image: PA

LIFE AFTER RELEGATION for salary cap breaches began with a humbling defeat for Saracens today as the Ealing Trailfinders took the biggest scalp in English rugby.

England head coach Eddie Jones watched on as Billy Vunipola played all 80 minutes of the 27-26 defeat in the pre-season Trailfinders Cup – the Championship season is due to commence in March.

Irishmen David Johnston and Angus Kernohan featured in the Trailfinders’ back three, with the latter, a native of Ulster and an Ireland U20 international, delivering the first try of the match.

Bar Vunipola, Saracens were without their English internationals and a cohort who were banned for breaking Covid-prevention protocol on Barbarians duty, yet still managed to edge the first-half 13-14 thanks to a try from Elliot Obatoyinbo and the boot of Will Hooley.

Ealing hooker Alun Walker cross the whitewash twice in the second half and the boot of Craig Willis helped the home side to build up a cushion before their illustrious guests ground out a losing bonus point for their thanks to a stoppage-time try from Tom Woolstencroft.

Read next:

