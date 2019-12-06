Saracens start Itoje but leave raft of England front-liners at home for Munster trip

SARACENS BOSS MARK McCall has left the majority of his England front-liners at home for tomorrow’s Heineken Champions Cup clash with Munster in Limerick [KO 5.30pm, BT Sport].

Maro Itoje will start alongside Australian lock Will Skelton in a beefy second row, but Saracens have opted not to pick the likes of Owen Farrell, Mako and Billy Vunipola, Jamie George, George Kruis, and Elliot Daly.

Maro Itoje is part of an imposing-looking second row with Will Skelton. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Having been deducted 35 points for breaching the salary cap regulations, Saracens are prioritising the Premiership this season and their England internationals’ game time must be managed over the course of the campaign.

Munster will still have to deal with many excellent players such as Itoje, outstanding openside flanker Ben Earl, and captain Brad Barritt but Saracens’ decision to omit their star players is a big boost for the Irish province’s hopes of a victory.

After a draw with Racing 92 on their most recent European outing at Thomond Park, Munster will be keen to show their quality in Limerick tomorrow.

England scrum-half Ben Spencer starts for Sarries, with 19-year-old Manu Vunipola, the cousin of Billy and Mako, at out-half for the visit to Thomond Park.

Barritt’s experience alongside the England-capped Alex Lozowski will be important for McCall’s side, which includes 22-year-old Rotimi Segun on the right wing.

England international hooker Jack Singleton is in between Richard Barrington and US international Titi Lamositele in a solid front row, while the athletic Nick Isiekwe joins Earl and Jackson Wray in a back row that will relish taking on Munster.

Saracens:

15. Matt Gallagher

14. Rotimi Segun

13. Alex Lozowski

12. Brad Barritt (captain)

11. Alex Lewington

10. Manu Vunipola

9. Ben Spencer

1. Richard Barrington

2. Jack Singleton

3. Titi Lamositele

4. Will Skelton

5. Maro Itoje

6. Nick Isiekwe

7. Ben Earl

8. Jackson Wray

Replacements:

16. Kapeli Pifeleti

17. Rhys Carre

18. Josh Ibuanokpe

19. Joel Kpoku

20. Sean Reffell

21. Tom Whiteley

22. Max Malins

23. Nick Tompkins