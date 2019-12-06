This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Friday 6 December, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Saracens start Itoje but leave raft of England front-liners at home for Munster trip

Owen Farrell, Mako and Billy Vunipola, Jamie George, George Kruis, and Elliot Daly are all absent.

By Murray Kinsella Friday 6 Dec 2019, 12:21 PM
35 minutes ago 3,004 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/4920900

SARACENS BOSS MARK McCall has left the majority of his England front-liners at home for tomorrow’s Heineken Champions Cup clash with Munster in Limerick [KO 5.30pm, BT Sport].

Maro Itoje will start alongside Australian lock Will Skelton in a beefy second row, but Saracens have opted not to pick the likes of Owen Farrell, Mako and Billy Vunipola, Jamie George, George Kruis, and Elliot Daly.

maro-itoje-celebrates-after-the-game Maro Itoje is part of an imposing-looking second row with Will Skelton. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Having been deducted 35 points for breaching the salary cap regulations, Saracens are prioritising the Premiership this season and their England internationals’ game time must be managed over the course of the campaign.

Munster will still have to deal with many excellent players such as Itoje, outstanding openside flanker Ben Earl, and captain Brad Barritt but Saracens’ decision to omit their star players is a big boost for the Irish province’s hopes of a victory.

After a draw with Racing 92 on their most recent European outing at Thomond Park, Munster will be keen to show their quality in Limerick tomorrow.

England scrum-half Ben Spencer starts for Sarries, with 19-year-old Manu Vunipola, the cousin of Billy and Mako, at out-half for the visit to Thomond Park.

Barritt’s experience alongside the England-capped Alex Lozowski will be important for McCall’s side, which includes 22-year-old Rotimi Segun on the right wing.

England international hooker Jack Singleton is in between Richard Barrington and US international Titi Lamositele in a solid front row, while the athletic Nick Isiekwe joins Earl and Jackson Wray in a back row that will relish taking on Munster.

Saracens:

15. Matt Gallagher
14. Rotimi Segun
13. Alex Lozowski
12. Brad Barritt (captain)
11. Alex Lewington
10. Manu Vunipola
9. Ben Spencer

1. Richard Barrington
2. Jack Singleton
3. Titi Lamositele
4. Will Skelton
5. Maro Itoje
6. Nick Isiekwe
7. Ben Earl
8. Jackson Wray

Replacements:

16. Kapeli Pifeleti
17. Rhys Carre
18. Josh Ibuanokpe
19. Joel Kpoku
20. Sean Reffell
21. Tom Whiteley
22. Max Malins
23. Nick Tompkins

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie