Saracens 'keen' to see disciplinary report on their cap breach published

LAST YEAR’S ENGLISH and European champions Saracens claim they are ‘keen’ for the report on their salary cap breaches to be published.

It emerged at the weekend that the club would be punished with relegation from the Premiership over the financial breaches, full details of which remain shrouded in mystery.

Premiership Rugby CEO Darren Childs yesterday said Saracens had withheld permission for the full publication of details of the breaches. However, in a statement on the club website directed towards supporters, chairman Neil Golding today said:

“With regards to the publication of the disciplinary panel’s full report, I am surprised by the suggestion that Saracens are objecting to the publication of the report,” Golding writes.

“Since my appointment on 9 January, I have spent considerable time in discussions with PRL (Premiership Rugby Ltd.) and nobody has asked me what my position is on the matter.

“To confirm, we are keen for the report to be published in full and I made PRL aware of this earlier today. It will provide much-needed context and clarity.”

Since that statement, PRL have indicated that they will prepare to release the judgment. In relation to reports that Saracens had opted to accept relegation over opening up their books for a full audit spanning across many years, the new chairman said:

We carefully considered the option of a full investigatory audit. However, that inevitably would have involved a long period of more financial and emotional strain and this in turn meant this was not a viable option for us.

“We therefore agreed with PRL on relegation in the hope that we could draw a line under the mistakes made by Saracens with respect to compliance with the regulations and concentrate on putting our new robust procedures in place.”