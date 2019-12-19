This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 19 December, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Premiership Rugby could revamp salary rules after Saracens breach

The European champions were severely sanctioned for breaching spending rules that will now be subject to a review.

By The42 Team Thursday 19 Dec 2019, 8:30 PM
1 hour ago 2,632 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4942386
Saracens are champions of England and Europe.
Saracens are champions of England and Europe.
Saracens are champions of England and Europe.

PREMIERSHIP RUGBY COULD overhaul its salary cap rules after launching a “comprehensive review” in the wake of English champions Saracens committing a costly breach.

Saracens, who are also holders of the European Champions Cup, were handed a 35-point deduction and a £5.36million fine by league chiefs at the start of November.

It was deemed they had failed to disclose payments and exceeded the limit for salaries to players in each of the previous three seasons.

Premiership Rugby said today it was talking to Saracens about “additional measures” to allow the club to comply with its rules this season.

The investigation that resulted in the club’s heavy punishment was launched after it was revealed high-profile Saracens players had entered into investment or property partnerships with owner Nigel Wray, who denied willingly breaching regulations.

Determined to avoid any further similar instance, Premiership Rugby said former Government minister Lord Myners would head up a review “to ensure a continued level playing field for all clubs in the future”.

The credibility of Saracens’ recent titles has been called into question by rival clubs after their breach came to light, but they have not been stripped of any honours.

Announcing its review, Premiership Rugby said in a statement it wanted its salary cap to be “a world-leading system with extensive investigatory powers and appropriately robust sanctions”, saying all Premiership clubs and stakeholders in the game will be able to have a say.

Premiership Rugby chief executive Darren Childs said: “The success of Premiership Rugby is based on a group of fiercely competitive clubs who agree to play by the same set of rules on and off the pitch.

“The salary cap has been fundamental to promoting competition since its introduction and, while we continue to apply the existing regulations robustly, this review is designed to ensure that we have a world-leading framework in place for the future.”

The league authority intends to have recommendations in place by midway through 2020 and for the new rules to be established in time for the start of the 2020-21 Premiership season.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie