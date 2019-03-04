This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saracens reject report they've broken Premiership salary cap regulations

The club’s owner Nigel Wray is involved in a number of business partnerships with some of the club’s top earners.

By The42 Team Monday 4 Mar 2019, 8:47 PM
40 minutes ago 1,422 Views No Comments
Saracens owner Nigel Wray with Maro Itoje.
Saracens owner Nigel Wray with Maro Itoje.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

SARACENS HAVE REJECTED claims they’ve fallen foul of the Premiership’s salary cap rules, insisting the club “readily complies” with the division’s regulations.

The Daily Mail reported that owner Nigel Wray is involved in a number of business partnerships with some of the club’s top players.

Such dealings raised questions around the club’s compliance with salary cap regulations and Premiership Rugby confirmed it will investigate the owner’s business dealings with the players.

But in a statement today Saracens have saidthat all transactions are disclosed to the league’s salary cap manager. 

“Firstly, we would like to reiterate that the club readily complies with Premiership Rugby salary regulations and information relating to remuneration is declared to the salary cap manager,” the statement read.

“Although co-investment partnerships between owners and players are not a prerequisite of the salary regulations, we disclose these transactions to Premiership Rugby and will continue to do so.”

The club also stated they’re allowed spend above the £7m cap due to the high proportion of home grown players in the squad.

“Currently, 57% of the men’s squad is comprised of home grown talent – the highest in the Premiership. These players not only produce results on the pitch, they help entitle the club to £1.2m in credits above the baseline salary cap from the RFU and Premiership Rugby.

“This is a direct result of our significant investment in the Saracens Academy which nurtures and develops Saracens and England players of the future. 

“A professional playing career in rugby can be short. We have a responsibility to help our players fulfill their potential, not just on the pitch but off it too. 

“It is why our academy incorporates an education programme that actively prepares players for life beyond the sport. We are encouraged that many of our senior players are exploring business opportunities away from rugby.”

