Munster 0-0 Saracens 

They get as far as the five-metre line but they commit a knock-on while trying to seek out a gap to the tryline. 

Great work from Keith Earls and Conway to initiate that move. 

8Mins

Munster 0-0 Saracens 

Matt Gallagher gets a good fetch with his back to the ball. Andrew Conway then tries to barrel his way through to make a line break, but he’s held up.

But Munster come again as Rory Scannell feeds the ball out wide to Conway and Saracens are under pressure here. 

5Mins

Munster 0-0 Saracens 

Munster earn a penalty for an offside offence by Alex Lewington.

They opt to go for the corner and Niall Scannell will put the ball in from the line-out.

4Mins

Munster 0-0 Saracens 

Saracens go on the attack as Alex Lozowski tries to slip the ball through the Munster cover. But the hosts avert the danger and Conor Murray fires the ball clear and finds touch.

2Mins

Munster 0-0 Saracens 

Munster are first up to put in for the line-out as they try to spread the ball out wide quickly and get the home crowd going. 

We’re just a few minutes away from kick-off now.

Some light reading from The42′s Murray Kinsella about Munster’s Rory Scannell here.

And here is the Saracens starting team

15. Matt Gallagher
14. Rotimi Segun
13. Alex Lozowski
12. Brad Barritt (captain)
11. Alex Lewington
10. Manu Vunipola
9. Ben Spencer

1. Richard Barrington
2. Jack Singleton
3. Titi Lamositele
4. Will Skelton
5. Maro Itoje
6. Nick Isiekwe
7. Ben Earl
8. Jackson Wray

Replacements:

16. Kapeli Pifeleti
17. Rhys Carre
18. Josh Ibuanokpe
19. Joel Kpoku
20. Sean Reffell
21. Tom Whiteley
22. Max Malins
23. Nick Tompkins

Here’s how Munster are named to line out:

15. Mike Haley
14. Andrew Conway
13. Chris Farrell
12. Rory Scannell
11. Keith Earls
10. JJ Hanrahan
9. Conor Murray

1. James Cronin
2. Niall Scannell
3. Stephen Archer
4. Jean Kleyn
5. Billy Holland
6. Tadhg Beirne
7. Peter O’Mahony (captain)
8. CJ Stander

Replacements:

16. Kevin O’Byrne
17. Liam O’Connor
18. John Ryan
19. Fineen Wycherley
20. Jack O’Donoghue
21. Nick McCarthy
22. Sammy Arnold
23. Arno Botha

Good evening and welcome along to The42′s live coverage of Munster Heineken Champions Cup clash with reigning holders Saracens.

For a game like this, is there any place you’d rather be than Thomond Park?

The hosts have even installed additional seating in advance of this highly-anticipated clash. That move will increase the capacity from 25,600 to 26,267.

We’ll have team line-ups and any late changes for you in the next few minutes as we gear up for the 5.30pm kick-off.

