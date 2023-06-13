Sarah Healy wins 1500m at Continental Tour Gold meet in Finland

IRELAND’S SARAH HEALY continued her impressive 1500m campaign with a win at the Paavo Nurmi Games, Tuesday’s Continental Tour Gold meet in Finland.

The Dubliner took control of the race when she hit the front with 250 metres to go, and had enough left in the tank down the home stretch to hold off the fast-finishing Gaia Sabbatini of Italy and Britain’s Ellie Baker.

Healy’s winning time of 4:03.85 was less than a second outside her personal best and Irish U23 record, which was previously held by Sonia O’Sullivan. Sabbatini finished second in 4:03.88 with Baker third in 4:03.95.

Sarah Lavin was among the other Irish athletes in action, finishing fourth behind Ditaji Kambundji in the 100m hurdles in a time of 12.94 seconds.

Mark English finished a distant 10th in 1:50.29 in the men’s 800m, won by Benjamin Robert of France (1:44.40).

Tom Barr was fifth (49.82) in the men’s 400m hurdles, won by France’s Ludvy Vaillant (48.50).