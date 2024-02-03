Sarah Healy smashes Irish 3,000m indoor record

SARAH HEALY HAS set a new Irish 3,000m indoor record with an 8:36.06 performance at the World Indoor Tour Meet in Metz, France this afternoon.

Healy crossed in second place behind Hirut Meshesha of Ethiopia, who set a world leading time of 8:28:46 to take the win.

Healy’s performance betters Mary Cullen’s 2009 national record (8:43.74) by a remarkable seven seconds. The time also moves Healy up to second on the overall Irish all-time 3,000m list behind Sonia O’Sullivan’s 8:21:64.

Today’s result secured the 3,000m qualification standard for the upcoming World Indoor Championships in Glasgow (1-3 March) with Healy already having secured qualification in the 1500m.