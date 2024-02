SARAH HEALY HAS broken the Irish senior indoor 1,5oom record.

The UCD athlete clocked a time of 4:03.83 as she finished fifth at the World Indoor Tour Gold meet in Lievin, France this evening.

Ethiopia’s Freweyni Hailu won the race with a time of 3:57.24.

Healy’s time takes over two seconds off the previous record, which was set by Ciara Mageean in January 2020.

Last week, Healy – who turns 23 next week – broke Mary Cullen’s national senior record over 3,000m.