Sarah Lavin gears up for World Championships with eighth national title

SARAH LAVIN CONTINUES TO gear up for next month’s World Championships after she secured the national senior title in the women’s 100 metre hurdles on day one at Morton Stadium today.

Fresh from a bronze medal at the European Games in Poland, which was also presented to her on the podium, the Emerald AC star secured gold for an eighth time at the nationals with a time of 13.13.

Katherine O’Connor (Dundalk St. Gerards A.C.) came in at 14.14 for second place while Lilly-Ann O’Hora (Dooneen A.C.) took bronze with a time 14.29.

There was also a championship record and a second national senior title in the shot put for Eric Favors (Raheny Shamrock A.C.).

A massive last throw of 19.91m secured gold with James Kelly (Finn Valley A.C.) second and Gavin McLaughlin (Finn Valley A.C.) third.