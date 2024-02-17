Sarah Lavin and Phil Healy star at National Indoor Championships

SARAH LAVIN EQUALLED her personal best en route to another 60m hurdles title on day one of the 123.ie National Senior Indoor Championships.

Limerick’s Lavin secured her sixth indoor 60m hurdles title with a stunning 7.91 at the Sport Ireland National Indoor Arena this afternoon.

The Emerald AC star continued her impressive run of consistent performances in 2024 thus far with another dominant showing.

“I’d have loved to have seen a 7.90 or 7.89 today, but a 7.91 at home and to continue my consistent run heading into a World Championships is a good place to be,” Lavin said afterwards.

“The 60m hurdles world record was broken again last night and the girls are bringing amazing performances this season, so I’ll have to be at my best heading to Glasgow.

“Derval’s national record is 7.84 from when she won the world title and it’s such a high bar, but obviously I want it and I know it’s going to take perfect race to get there.”

Molly Scott was second with a personal best of 8.31, as she continues her return from an injury-interrupted 18 months, while Kate Doherty finished third in 8.35.

Meanwhile, the returning Phil Healy landed 200m gold. The Cork star topped the podium after clocking a time of 23.37, while Katie Bergin (24.26 PB) and Alana Ryan (24.77) were second and third respectively.

“I felt like I didn’t get out as well in the final as the earlier heat, but it was faster on the clock so that’s a good sign in terms of how strong I felt,” Tokyo 2020 Olympian Healy said.

“It’s been a very clean winter for me and things are back in a good place. It’s great to see so many young athletes coming through too and to have eight heats in today’s 200m is very encouraging for the event.

“I’ve a 400m next week, where I’ll be guesting at the Connaught championships and then hopefully the following week it’ll be Worlds with the 4x400m relay so a big few weeks ahead.”

Phil Healy powering down the home straight. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

Elsewhere, Adam Nolan claimed his first senior indoor title in the men’s 60m hurdles with 8.02. Robert McDonnell won a dramatic men’s 200m in 21.05, with defending champion Mark Smith and Colin Doyle taking silver and bronze.

There were field event wins for Daena Kealy (women’s high jump), David Cussen (men’s high jump), Saragh Buggy (women’s triple jump), Jai Benson (men’s triple jump) and Matthew Callinan Keenan (men’s pole vault)

Two championship records fell in the WFD events with Michael Healy and Kotryna Pacerinskaite reigning supreme, while Dundrum South Dublin (1.44.47 women) and Ratoath AC (1:32.19 men) triumphed in the 4x200m relays.

Isreal Olatunde (60m), Nick Griggs (1500m), Louise Shanahan (800m) and Reece Ademola (Long Jump) are among the stars in action tomorrow.