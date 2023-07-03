Sarah Lavin sets new personal best to clinch second at Stockholm Diamond League

SARAH LAVIN HAS set a new personal best after finishing in second place at the Stockholm Diamond League in the 100m hurdles.

Lavin clocked an impressive time of 12.73 as she crossed the line behind world record holder Tobi Amusan of Nigeria who won in a time of 12.52. The Limerick native, who set her previous lifetime best of 12.79 at last summer’s European Championships in Munich, came in ahead of European champion Pia Skrzyszowska, who finished third in a time of 12.78.

Lavin also narrowly missed out breaking Derval O’Rourke’s national record of 12.65 after hitting the last barrier.

The 29-year-old won bronze in the 100m hurdles at the European Games last week where she paid tribute to her late partner, rally star Craig Breen, who passed away in a tragic accident in April.

“I’ve had incredibly special people helping me over the last few months and years, but I think ultimately someone very special up there is helping me,” she said after her race last week.

Meanwhile, Ciara Mageean was also competing in Stockholm, where she finished a in strong fourth place in the 1500m in 4:03.46.

