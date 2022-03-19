Membership : Access or Sign Up
Sensational Sarah Lavin runs another PB to book her place in World Indoors final

Limerick’s Lavin will run in the world final at 8.08pm on Saturday evening.

By The42 Team Saturday 19 Mar 2022, 5:43 PM
Lavin ran 8.03 seconds on Saturday morning and followed it up with a 7.97 in the semi-finals.
Image: Sasa Pahic Szabo/INPHO
Image: Sasa Pahic Szabo/INPHO

IRELAND’S SARAH LAVIN ran a second personal best in a matter of hours to book her place in the 60m hurdles final at the World Indoor Championships in Belgrade.

After running a PB of 8.03 seconds in the heats on Saturday morning, the Limerick hurdler knew that she needed a top-two finish in the semis to be certain of a place in tonight’s final.

And she smashed through the eight-second mark with a brilliantly-composed run from lane eight, finishing second behind Zoe Sedney of the Netherlands in 7.97 seconds.

“I don’t know what to say,” an ecstatic Lavin told BBC Sport in the immediate aftermath.

“Of all the places [to break eight seconds], today, in this moment, I just believed that it was meant to be and it would hopefully happen here.”

Lavin will be back on track for the final at 8.08pm on Saturday.

“Eight is my lucky number,” she added, reflecting on her race from the outside lane. “We’re psychopaths us athletes, so I was just telling myself these positive things.

“Now I’ve just got to get ready for the final… a world final.”

Ireland have not won a world indoor medal since 2006 when Derval O’Rourke was crowned world champion in the 60m hurdles with a national record of 7.84 seconds.

