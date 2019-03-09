Mayo star Rowe flattens opponent and scores a goal while Tipp's McCarthy also on target

Aisling McCarthy about to pull the trigger for the Western Bulldogs.

THE IRISH ARE continuing to make an impressive impact in the Australian Football League Women’s [AFLW], with Mayo star Sarah Rowe and Tipperary’s Aisling McCarthy both scoring goals for their sides this weekend.

Rowe has settled in well with the Collingwood club and she produced another strong performance for the Magpies in Round 6.

After kicking her first goal for the side last weekend, she picked up her second in a 7.11 (53) to 5.1 (31) defeat to North Melbourne, finding the target in the second quarter.

The Mayo forward collected the ball to take a mark and then nailed the conversion with ease from distance.

Collingwood have endured a difficult season so far with zero wins from six games in Conference B of the competition, but they have discovered a star player in Rowe.

Meanwhile, Tipperary’s Aisling McCarthy hit her fourth goal of the season for the Western Bulldogs in a thrilling clash with the Melbourne Demons.

McCarthy’s goal came in the second quarter when she showed her pace and speed to win a race for possession before drilling the her shot between the posts.

That game went right down to the wire with the Demons squeezing through to clinch a one-point victory.

The Bulldogs are at the bottom of the Conference A ladder with two wins from six games.

