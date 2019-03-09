This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Saturday 9 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mayo star Rowe flattens opponent and scores a goal while Tipp's McCarthy also on target

It’s been another successful week for Irish players in the AFLW.

By Sinead Farrell Saturday 9 Mar 2019, 4:22 PM
1 hour ago 3,481 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4532347
Aisling McCarthy about to pull the trigger for the Western Bulldogs.
Image: Western Bulldogs AFLW Twitter Page.
Aisling McCarthy about to pull the trigger for the Western Bulldogs.
Aisling McCarthy about to pull the trigger for the Western Bulldogs.
Image: Western Bulldogs AFLW Twitter Page.

THE IRISH ARE continuing to make an impressive impact in the Australian Football League Women’s [AFLW], with Mayo star Sarah Rowe and Tipperary’s Aisling McCarthy both scoring goals for their sides this weekend.

Rowe has settled in well with the Collingwood club and she produced another strong performance for the Magpies in Round 6.

After kicking her first goal for the side last weekend, she picked up her second in a 7.11 (53) to 5.1 (31) defeat to North Melbourne, finding the target in the second quarter.

The Mayo forward collected the ball to take a mark and then nailed the conversion with ease from distance.

Collingwood have endured a difficult season so far with zero wins from six games in Conference B of the competition, but they have discovered a star player in Rowe.

Meanwhile, Tipperary’s Aisling McCarthy hit her fourth goal of the season for the Western Bulldogs in a thrilling clash with the Melbourne Demons.

McCarthy’s goal came in the second quarter when she showed her pace and speed to win a race for possession before drilling the her shot between the posts.

That game went right down to the wire with the Demons squeezing through to clinch a one-point victory.

The Bulldogs are at the bottom of the Conference A ladder with two wins from six games.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Gatland's Wales dig deep at Murrayfield to set up Grand Slam bid against Ireland
    Gatland's Wales dig deep at Murrayfield to set up Grand Slam bid against Ireland
    'What actually changed my mindset was reading a bit of McCaw’s book'
    'My wife was due three weeks later. I had to be able to drive her to hospital and hold my child'
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FRANCE
    Beirne and O'Brien remain part of Schmidt's thinking amidst 'different brief'
    Beirne and O'Brien remain part of Schmidt's thinking amidst 'different brief'
    McNamara hails inner calm and outward character of champion U20s with focus trained on Grand Slam
    Furlong: 'Most defences are looking for two-man hits and it's very, very hard'
    FOOTBALL
    Solari vows to fight on at Real Madrid as he arrives eighty minutes late for press conference
    Solari vows to fight on at Real Madrid as he arrives eighty minutes late for press conference
    Knockaert stunner seals Seagulls win at Selhurst Park
    Klopp explains lack of Liverpool minutes for Shaqiri and Keita
    IRELAND
    Seamus Coleman withdraws from Everton starting XI before kick-off due to illness
    Seamus Coleman withdraws from Everton starting XI before kick-off due to illness
    Ireland captain Best 'fairly certain' he will retire after this year's World Cup
    Irish centurion's full focus on captaining club as life goes on after international duty

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie