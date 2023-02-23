Bohemians confirm signing of Sarah Rowe as World Cup comes into focus

SARAH ROWE HAS signed for Bohemians ahead of the new SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division season.

The Mayo multi-sport star appears to be making one last World Cup push, having joined A-League side Melbourne Victory in early January.

The42 understands Rowe is on Vera Pauw’s radar, previously featuring at an Ireland home-based training session under her watch in September 2021.

The 27-year-old has played for Melbourne-based AFLW side Collingwood since 2019, and this year, opted to stay in Australia for the off-season, focusing on soccer rather than her Mayo ladies football commitments.

Advertisement

But she’s now due to return to these shores, where she previously played for Shelbourne, with the domestic season kicking off on 4 March.

We are delighted to announce the signing of Sarah Rowe 🔴⚫️



Welcome to Dalymount @SarsRowe ✊ pic.twitter.com/E92zDfjhR7 — Bohemian Football Club (@bfcdublin) February 23, 2023

While dedicating herself to AFLW and Mayo football in recent years, Rowe excelled on the Irish soccer scene through her youth.

She represented her country at underage level, perhaps most notably starring for the history-making U19s at the 2014 European Championships. She played alongside several members of Pauw’s current squad, including captain and close friend Katie McCabe, as the Girls In Green reached the semi-finals.

Rowe also won a senior cap in 2015.

Her previous Melbourne Victory commitments were not expected to clash with the 2023 AFLW season, but this move to Bohs raises further questions.

Exclusive Six

Nations Analysis Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring Become a Member

And a potential bolt into Pauw’s World Cup squad would throw up a definite clash this summer.

“One can dream,” Rowe told AAP of that prospect in January. “Obviously you always think big as a sportsperson.”

There have been a raft of other big signings in the SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division in recent days as the transfer deadline approaches, with Dublin footballer Siobhan Killeen’s return to her former club Shels among them.