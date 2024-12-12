Sarah Rowe signs for A-League side Central Coast Mariners

MAYO MULTI-SPORT STAR Sarah Rowe is making a return to soccer, having signed for A-League outfit Central Coast Mariners.

Rowe, 29, has been in Australia playing AFLW with Collingwood FC.

𝐑𝐎𝐖𝐄 𝐈𝐒 𝐀 𝐌𝐀𝐑𝐈𝐍𝐄𝐑! 🇮🇪



We are delighted to announce that multi-sport athlete, Collingwood FC star and Irish International Sarah Rowe has joined the club for the 24/25 Ninja A-League season!



— Central Coast Mariners (@CCMariners) December 11, 2024

The Ballina native represented the Republic of Ireland at underage level and lined out for Mayo on the inter-county stage, but made the move to Collingwood in 2018.

She has played soccer occasionally since, representing Shelbourne and Bohemians on home soil and Melbourne Victory Down Under.

The defender/midfielder now joins Central Coast Mariners for the remainder of the A-League campaign, before returning to Collingwood for AFLW pre-season next May.

“I’m so excited to be here on the Central Coast and to be joining the Mariners,” Rowe said upon signing for the New South Wales club.

“Speaking to Emily [Husband, head coach], she is a major reason why I decided that the Mariners is the right place for me. Doing a lot of research on her before coming here, I love the way that she sets up the team to play and her style of coaching.

We'd like to congratulate Sarah Rowe on her recent signing with the Central Coast Mariners Football Club in the Ninja A-League!



The 29-year-old will return to Collingwood for pre-season training in May 2025 ahead of the Club's tenth AFLW campaign. — Collingwood AFLW (@CollingwoodAFLW) December 11, 2024

“It was also really appealing to me that the Central Coast are quite a new team with some exciting young players, I want to come in and try and add something to this team and club and bring some further experience.

“I can’t wait to set foot out on this pitch and play in front of our fans. I have missed playing football, I can’t wait to put on the Yellow and Navy and play again.”

English coach Husband hailed Rowe’s “experience both on and off the field” and feels it will “really help push the team forward this season,” as they sit fifth after five games.

“Sarah has a brilliant work ethic so we know on the field she will work really hard and do everything that we need and has strong leadership qualities as well,” Husband added.

“She is another player that we have who is strong and tough in defence, can deliver a great ball and is also hugely athletic. It is great to have her on the team.”

Meanwhile, Ireland international Marissa Sheva is on the hunt for a new club following her departure from Portland Thorns.

The NWSL side confirmed her exit last night. “Always showed up with a smile. Thank you Marissa for everything you gave to Portland. Wishing you luck in your next chapter,” a post on X read.