Munster confirm Peter O'Mahony in starting XV for Thomond Park farewell
MUNSTER HAVE CONFIRMED that Peter O’Mahony and Stephen Archer will both start against Ulster for what will be the pair’s final game for the province at Thomond Park.
Ulster have also named Iain Henderson in their starting XV for the URC Round 17 clash tomorrow (live on RTÉ and Premier Sports, 7.35pm).
The Ireland international has not played since the Six Nations in February but will captain the northern province.
Henderson has not featured because of a hamstring injury since England on 1 February but his three-month absence is set to come to an end.
There was further good news for Ulster as winger Robert Baloucoune also returns having last featured in a try-scoring performance against Stomers on 28 March, while full-back Mike Lowry is fit after suffering concussion against Leinster.
Munster
15. Thaakir Abrahams
14. Calvin Nash
13. Tom Farrell
12. Alex Nankivell
11. Diarmuid Kilgallen
10. Jack Crowley
9. Craig Casey
1. Michael Milne
2. Niall Scannell
3. Stephen Archer
4. Jean Kleyn
5. Tadhg Beirne (C)
6. Peter O’Mahony
7. John Hodnett
8. Gavin Coombes.
Replacements:
16. Lee Barron
17. Josh Wycherley
18. John Ryan
19. Fineen Wycherley
20. Tom Ahern
21. Conor Murray
22. Seán O’Brien
23. Alex Kendellen.
Ulster
15. Michael Lowry
14. Rob Baloucoune
13. Jude Postlethwaite
12. Stuart McCloskey
11. Jacob Stockdale
10. Jack Murphy
9. Nathan Doak
1. Andrew Warwick
2. Rob Herring
3. Scott Wilson
4. Iain Henderson (capt)
5. Cormac Izuchukwu;
6. Matty Rea
7. Nick Timoney
8. James McNabney.
Replacements:
16. Tom Stewart
17. Callum Reid
18. Tom O’Toole
19. Alan O’Connor
20. David McCann
21. Dave Shanahan
22. Stewart Moore
23. Werner Kok
