Munster confirm Peter O'Mahony in starting XV for Thomond Park farewell

MUNSTER HAVE CONFIRMED that Peter O’Mahony and Stephen Archer will both start against Ulster for what will be the pair’s final game for the province at Thomond Park.

Ulster have also named Iain Henderson in their starting XV for the URC Round 17 clash tomorrow (live on RTÉ and Premier Sports, 7.35pm).

The team to face Ulster 😤



1⃣5⃣ Thaakir Abrahams at full-back

🪽 Diarmuid Kilgallen on the wing

👊 Peter O'Mahony back in the starting XV#SUAF 🔴 | #MUNvULS — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) May 8, 2025

The Ireland international has not played since the Six Nations in February but will captain the northern province.

Henderson has not featured because of a hamstring injury since England on 1 February but his three-month absence is set to come to an end.

Advertisement

Your Ulster Team to face Munster tomorrow night at Thomond Park 🔥



Catch it live on @PremSportsTV pic.twitter.com/yCJew5Mcvb — Ulster Rugby (@UlsterRugby) May 8, 2025

There was further good news for Ulster as winger Robert Baloucoune also returns having last featured in a try-scoring performance against Stomers on 28 March, while full-back Mike Lowry is fit after suffering concussion against Leinster.

Munster

15. Thaakir Abrahams

14. Calvin Nash

13. Tom Farrell

12. Alex Nankivell

11. Diarmuid Kilgallen

10. Jack Crowley

9. Craig Casey

1. Michael Milne

2. Niall Scannell

3. Stephen Archer

4. Jean Kleyn

5. Tadhg Beirne (C)

6. Peter O’Mahony

7. John Hodnett

8. Gavin Coombes.

Replacements:

16. Lee Barron

17. Josh Wycherley

18. John Ryan

19. Fineen Wycherley

20. Tom Ahern

21. Conor Murray

22. Seán O’Brien

23. Alex Kendellen.

Ulster

15. Michael Lowry

14. Rob Baloucoune

13. Jude Postlethwaite

12. Stuart McCloskey

11. Jacob Stockdale

10. Jack Murphy

9. Nathan Doak

1. Andrew Warwick

2. Rob Herring

3. Scott Wilson

4. Iain Henderson (capt)

5. Cormac Izuchukwu;

6. Matty Rea

7. Nick Timoney

8. James McNabney.

Replacements:

16. Tom Stewart

17. Callum Reid

18. Tom O’Toole

19. Alan O’Connor

20. David McCann

21. Dave Shanahan

22. Stewart Moore

23. Werner Kok