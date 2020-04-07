This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
A friend recommends: Sarah Rowe on her favourite books and TV shows at the moment

The GAA and Aussie Rules star recommends Oprah Winfrey’s ‘What I Know For Sure’, James Smith’s ‘Not A Diet Book’ and some Disney+.

By Emma Duffy Tuesday 7 Apr 2020, 8:30 PM
WHAT PEOPLE DO with their so-called free time has changed drastically in the past four weeks as restrictions on our movements were implemented. We have turned to streaming services, television, books, podcasts and other forms of entertainment for those restful periods we need more than ever.

But have you wasted a lot of that time frantically searching for “the perfect” watch, or been too distracted by lists of books to just … start one? Us too. So, The42.ie and TheJournal.ie have teamed up to ask for solid recommendations we can share with you all. Today’s tips come from Sarah Rowe — and partner, Sean O’Brien of London Irish. 

sarah-rowe Sarah Rowe: all about Disney+ at the moment. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

SARAH ROWE

I’VE BEEN KEEPING myself busy in these strange times without sport by reading and watching things I usually wouldn’t have the time to.

My main recommendation would be Oprah Winfrey’s book, ‘What I Know For Sure‘.

It is all about personal development and finding gratitude in the small things in life. She writes about getting the best out of a really good situation, but also learning really quickly from the down times. It teaches you a lot of resilience, a lot about your mindset and about appreciation for the things around you. I find that really good.

It’s great for mindfulness before you go to bed and it sets you up nicely for the next day.

James Smith’s ‘Not A Diet Book‘ is also really good because the talk of nutrition and healthy lifestyle is something that has really become much bigger over the past few years. He recognises that it’s not a six-, eight- or ten-week diet plan; it’s a complete lifestyle change and it’s something you should practice for your whole life. It’s about changing your habits.

I suppose when you are eating healthy and doing all those little things right, it has a knock-on effect on the way you think as well. That’s really worth a good read. You learn about having a balanced approach to food because there’s so many things online at the moment — I think he’s very real.

Also, Disney+ is really reeling in the years for me. Zack and Cody, Hannah Montana; all of those programmes that I absolutely loved when I was a child. I actually think I love them more now! It’s nice and light-hearted for days like this, and brings you back in time. 

***

SEAN O’BRIEN

sean-obrien-during-the-game Tuned in: Former Ireland international, Sean O'Brien. Source: Roger Evans/INPHO

My recommendation is MeatEater on Netflix, a series about living off the land. I think it’s a good time for people to understand how to live off the land without supermarkets, and the circle of life as it is. I’m really enjoying it at the moment, and find it really interesting.

(It is an outdoor hunting programme, starring Steve Rinella. The hunter, author, cook and conservationist treks into some of the most remote and beautiful regions in the world, to bring food to the table.)

Emma Duffy
