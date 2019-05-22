This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sarri calls on Chelsea to sack him 'immediately' if job depends on winning Europa League final

The Italian has again had to field questions about his future amid Juventus rumours.

By The42 Team Wednesday 22 May 2019, 3:18 PM
1 hour ago 2,135 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4646940
Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri.

MAUIZIO SARRI HAS told Chelsea’s hierarchy that if his future at the club depends on winning the Europa League then he would rather leave “immediately”.

He insists he is ‘very happy’ at the club however amid speculation he could depart at the end of the season, but admits his future is still to be decided.

There have been some reports Sarri could leave Stamford Bridge after just one season in charge and return to Italy, with Juventus rumoured to be interested in his services.

However, Sarri insists he will only discuss his future after next Wednesday’s Europa League final against Arsenal.

“I’m very happy to stay in the Premier League and Chelsea is one of the most important clubs in the Premier League,” he told reporters.

“My future is Wednesday, I think. I need to think only about the final at this moment. I have two years of contract here, so I have no contact with other clubs at the moment.”

When asked if he feels it would be right for his job to depend on one game, the 60-year-old told a news conference: “If the situation is like this, I want to go immediately.

“You cannot have 10 months of work and then I have to play [for] everything in 90 minutes like this, it is not right.

“You are happy about my work, or you are not happy.”

Despite the links to Juventus and Roma, Sarri insists he is eager to stay at Stamford Bridge.

“I have to speak at my club first of all after the final. I want to know if they are happy with me or not. That is it. I have two more years of contract

“As you know, I like very much at the moment the Premier League. It’s the most important championship in the world. It’s very exciting being here, but now it’s time only to think of the final.

“I’m really very happy, but we have to discuss the situation. But that’s normal, every season you have to discuss the situation with the club, you do it like this.”

It was also put to Sarri that he might be happier in Italy, with some critics suggesting his style of play is not suited to the Premier League, a claim he scoffed at.

He said: “I cannot understand why, for my football? I think in the last two years Manchester City won everything in England.

“So, I think the way of football of City is not like mine but similar, so I think we can play my football also in England.”

