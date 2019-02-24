'A big misunderstanding' - Sarri backs down in Kepa dispute

CHELSEA MANAGER MAURIZIO Sarri has defused the tensions of his on-field dispute with goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, attributing it to a “misunderstanding.”

The final minutes of extra-time in today’s Carabao Cup final at Wembley were marred by a remarkable show of insubordination by Kepa as he refused to be substituted for Willy Caballero ahead of a penalty shoot-out.

As Kepa was treated for cramp for a second time, Sarri ordered Willy Caballero to get ready to come on. Kepa, however, refused to come off, and a stand-off lasting almost three minutes ensued. At one point, a furious Sarri headed for the dressing rooms, turning around and returning to the bench at the last moment.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Sarri clarified that there was a breakdown in communication between him and the player, and said he will not face any disciplinary action.

“In that situation there was a big misunderstanding. I understood that there was a problem and we needed a change. I realised the situation only when the doctor [returned] to the bench.

It was a big misunderstanding. I understood that the goalkeeper had cramp. So for me, he was unable to go to the penalties. But the problem wasn’t cramp and he was okay for the penalties.

“I asked to know his physical problem, and he said ‘I haven’t a physical problem’, and he was right.

“I realised the doctor arrived to the bench. Thinking that the goalkeeper had a little problem I wanted Willy to be ready.

“I had to talk to him [after the game] but only to clarify, but now I understand the situation.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: