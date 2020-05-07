This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 7 May, 2020
Saracens reprimand players for flouting social distancing rules

Billy Vunipola, Alex Goode and some teammates were pictured having coffee together.

By AFP Thursday 7 May 2020, 6:22 PM
35 minutes ago 669 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5093766
Saracens' Billy Vunipola.
Image: PA
Saracens' Billy Vunipola.
Saracens' Billy Vunipola.
Image: PA

SARACENS HAVE BEEN forced to apologise for the behaviour of five of their star players who were found to have flouted social distancing guidelines designed to protect the public from the coronavirus.

Billy Vunipola met his team-mates for coffee in St Albans on Monday, not far from Saracens’ headquarters in a northwest London suburb.

The powerhouse No 8 was joined by fellow England internationals Alex Goode and Nick Isiekwe, as well as Scotland and Lions winger Sean Maitland and prop Josh Ibuanokpe picking up takeaway coffees, with photographs carried by the Daily Mail showing the group all in close proximity to each other.

“The club was very disappointed to learn about a small group of Saracens players being sighted together in St Albans on Monday this week,” said a Saracens spokesman.

“The players accept they made an error in judgement and apologise for any upset caused. The (British) Government guidelines on social distancing and public gatherings of more than two people are very clear and the club has been vigorous in its messaging to all players and staff members about the importance of adhering to these guidelines whilst in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Management has spoken to the players involved, all of whom accept that they made an error in judgement and have apologised for any upset they may have caused.”

Reigning English and European champions Saracens are set to be relegated from the Premiership, regardless of whether the currently suspended domestic rugby union season resumes or not, after breaching the league’s salary-cap regulations.

© AFP 2020

