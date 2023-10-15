Brilliant Sarsfields finish clinches Cork senior hurling final win over Midleton

Sarsfields 0-21

Midleton 0-19

AFTER A NINE-year absence, Sarsfields have returned to the Cork senior hurling winners enclosure.

It was not the outcome that appeared likely at different stages – trailing by six approaching half-time, down five early in the second half – but Sarsfields gained a firm grip of this decider to reel in their East Cork rivals Midleton and land a richly-deserved success.

Managed by Johnny Crowley and coached by Diarmuid O’Sullivan, the new champions were pointed to success by attacker Aaron Myers (0-12) and Cathal McCarthy, who finished with four points to his credit as he produced an outstanding second-half showing.

Having stitched together four titles in the period spanning 2008-14, their fortunes had nosedived but the momentum generated by recent rousing victories stood to them here. Their focus never wavered and outsourcing Midleton 0-12 to 0-5 after the 35th minute was indicative of how they swung the momentum decisively in their direction.

Tom Maher / INPHO Sean O'Leary-Hayes challenges Shane O'Regan. Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

It was a gut-wrenching defeat for Midleton to suffer. Champions in 2021, they clicked into gear in the opening period. They fashioned a 0-5 to 0-2 advantage after 11 minutes and while Sarsfields tied the game at 0-7 apiece, Midleton then strung together six points on the bounce.

They shifted Conor Lehane into full-forward and their talisman picked off five first-half points. Ross O’Regan was flying around attack and raised three white flags. Mikey Finn was the game’s most prominent midfielder as he notched a brace.

It was 0-13 to 0-9 in Midleton’s favour at the interval, a source of hope springing for Sarsfields with late first-half scores from the Myers-McCarthy combo.

The second half unfolded with an early spell of Midleton dominance. They worked the openings for five shots inside the five minutes of action after the break but critically only one was converted, Paul Haughney on target.

Advertisement

Sarsfields settled. Conor O’Sullivan hoovered up possession in defence, Daniel Kearney was a forceful figure in dictating midfield play and Cathal McCarthy pushed out to the middle where he made some wonderful interventions. They nailed three points in succession, conceded a free to Lehane and then scored three again to draw level.

Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

Points were traded but Lehane’s strike in the 48th minute was the last time Midleton nudged ahead on the scoreboard, 0-17 to 0-16. Sarsfields exerted control heading down the stretch with McCarthy and Myers supplying their last five points of the game.

Midleton charged in desperation for the goal they needed to salvage this, Paul Leopold blocked one shot from Luke O’Farrell and a few late deliveries were dealt with by the Sarsfields rearguard as they secured the spoils.

Scorers for Sarsfields: Aaron Myers 0-12 (0-8f), Cathal McCarthy 0-4, Jack O’Connor 0-2, Colm McCarthy 0-1, Daniel Hogan 0-1, Daniel Kearney 0-1.

Scorers for Midleton: Conor Lehane 0-7 (0-4f), Ross O’Regan 0-3, Mikey Finn 0-2 (0-1 sideline cut), Paul Haughney 0-2 each, Sean O’Sullivan, Tommy O’Connell, Cormac Beausang, Patrick White, Tadgh O’Leary-Hayes 0-1 each.

Sarsfields

1. Donnacha McCarthy

2. Cathal McCarthy, 19. Craig Leahy, 4. Paul Leopold

5. Bryan Murphy, 6. Eoghan Murphy, 7. Luke Elliott

3. Conor O’Sullivan, 9. Daniel Kearney

10. Jack O’Connor, 12. Cian Darcy, 15 Aaron Myers

11. Shane O’Regan, 23. Daniel Hogan, 14. Colm McCarthy

Subs

25. Luke Hackett for O’Regan (43)

13. James Sweeney for Darcy (49)

22. Ben Nodwell for Hackett (blood) (53)

Midleton

1. Brion Saunderson

2. Sean O’Sullivan, 3. Ciarmhac Smyth, 4. Séadhnaidh Smyth

5. Eoin Moloney, 6. Tommy O’Connell, 7. Seán O’Leary-Hayes

8. Mikey Finn, 9. Paul Haughney

12. David Cremin, 11. Conor Lehane, 10. Ross O’Regan

13. Cormac Beausang, 14. Patrick White, 15. Luke O’Farrell

Subs

17. Paul Connaughton for Cremin (44)

18. Tadgh O’Leary-Hayes for White (60)

Referee: Ciaran O’Regan (Ballyhea)