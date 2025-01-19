Na Fianna hurling class, Sarsfields struggle in final, Brennan the surprise hero

1. Na Fianna’s hurling class drives them to historic win

This Na Fianna hurling crew have grown accustomed to making history. In October 2023 they won their first Dublin senior title. In November 2024 they won their first Leinster senior title. And now in January 2025, they have won their first All-Ireland senior title.

For the wider club it puts the Na Fianna name on the All-Ireland honours list after their footballers had gone close around the turn of the millennium. In a hurling sense, they emulate the Cuala class of 2017-18 in becoming the second Dublin outfit to get their hands on the Tommy Moore Cup.

And they achieved that with considerable panache and style, producing a dazzling display from the off that blew Sarsfields away. This was one of those All-Ireland finals that unfolded in a dreamlike fashion for the winners, storming ahead by eight after the opening quarter, and essentially having put the game to bed by the break when they had amasse an impressive tally of 1-16.

The electric running of Ciarán Stacey, the defensive prominence of Paul O’Dea and Liam Rushe, their outstanding attacking focal point AJ Murphy, the midfield assurance of Brian Ryan – all ingredients that mixed together for Na Fianna’s winning outcome.

2. Sarsfields struggle as form collapses

The flipside to the flow state that Na Fianna’s hurling slipped into, was a Sarsfields team that were powerless to stop them. On the biggest day in their club’s history, Sarsfields found the form that had taken down Feakle, saw them sparkle against Ballygunner, and show the grit to over come Slaughtneil, completely desert them.

The tone was set early on as their system malfunctioned, their display spoiled by simple errors in their touch and catch, while they fired seven wides from scoreable positions. From open play they could only rely on Jack O’Connor or Daniel Kearney to provide some touch of inspiration. Their defence was under relentless pressure, a product of the middle third duels they were losing to a rampant Na Fianna side.

3. Youngster Brennan is surprise final hero

All-Ireland final days can create unlikely heroes. Step forward Tom Brennan in the Na Fianna ranks. In his first senior hurling championship start this season for the club, he marked that milestone by firing home the only two goals of the game, one in either half, displaying a clinical and assured touch to hit the net.

Throw in a point in the opening period and a general sense of menace he demonstrated in unsettling the Sarsfields defence, and Brennan deserved the huge applause that greeted him as he was substituted in the 56th minute.

Brennan celebrated his 22nd birthday ten days ago and started in the Dublin senior final in 2022 when Na Fianna lost to Kilmacud Crokes. But his sporting talents meant football got greater attention of late.

“Tom’s an outstanding dual player for Na Fianna and for Dublin (at) under 15, 16, minor, U20,” outlined manager Niall Ó Ceallacháin.

“He’s been playing as a dual player for three years, but he actually committed to football for 2024. And when the footballers were knocked out, we brought him in for Leinster there, and he trained away.

“Tom has that ability, once he secures the ball and goes off the shoulder, he’s extremely explosive, extremely strong. And he’s good in the smaller areas like that to finish opportunities. Tom obviously had a very good day and I’m very glad for him.

“And he went in the last day (against Loughrea) for eight, ten minutes at the end. He started in previous years, but that’s his first start this year.

“Great day for him. His grandfather is a founding member of the club, so I know all his family is very pleased today.”

4. One-sided encounter as All-Ireland final falls flat

There has been a pattern of Croke Park club hurling showpieces falling flat and this latest instalment slipped into that category. For all the late drama generated by Harry Ruddle’s goal for Ballygunner in 2022 and Eanna Burke’s point for St Thomas twelve months ago, there have been some dreadfully lopsided encounters that did little to engage the neutral interest.

Ballyhale won the 2019 final by 17 points, Cuala were victorious in 2017 by 12 points, Na Piarsaigh by 11 in 2016, Ballyhale by 12 in 2015, Clarinbridge by 12 in 2011, Portumna by 19 in 2009 andd by 10 in 2008.

When Na Fianna’s second goal went in after 42 minutes, they had surged 14 clear and the game threatened to get really ugly from a Sarsfields perspective. Their rally and a drop-off in Na Fianna’s output, saw them claw the gap back to an eventual margin of nine points, the same tally they lost by in the Cork final last October to Imokilly.

But ultimately Na Fianna set the tone from the start, their dominance and Sarsfields problems ensured this game was the latest addition to the one-sided All-Ireland club hurling final catalogue.