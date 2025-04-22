Advertisement
More Stories
Dublin's Sean Bugler and Meath's Ciaran Caulfield. Ryan Byrne/INPHO
FreeDates For Diary

Here's this week's GAA inter-county schedule and TV coverage

Plenty for fans to get stuck into.
6.01am, 22 Apr 2025

RTÉ HAVE A double helping of Munster hurling action live on The Sunday Game next weekend with Waterford hosting Clare in Walsh Park and Tipperary travelling to take on Cork.

Also on Sunday afternoon the two Leinster senior football semi-finals are live on GAA+ with Kildare taking on Louth in Tullamore, while Dublin play Meath in Portlaoise.

Before that on Saturday there is GAA+ coverage of Dublin against Wexford in the Leinster championship, and the Ulster semi-final between Tyrone and Armagh, while BBC Two have the Ulster semi-final live on Sunday as Down play Donegal.

There’s also a busy schedule of provincial underage championship games this week.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store for the week ahead:

*****

Tuesday 22 April

Dalata Hotel Group Leinster U20 football semi-finals

  • Meath v Kildare, Ashbourne, 7.30pm - Spórt TG4 YouTube.
  • Louth v Dublin, Darver Centre of Excellence, 7.30pm - Spórt TG4 YouTube.

*****

Wednesday 23 April

O’Neills U20 hurling championship

Munster Round 4

  • Limerick v Cork, TUS Gaelic Grounds, 7.30pm- TG4.
  • Tipperary v Waterford, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 7pm - Spórt TG4 YouTube.

noel-furlong Cork U20 hurling manager Noel Furlong. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Leinster preliminary quarter-finals

  • Antrim v Dublin, Dowdallshill, Dundalk, 6.15pm - Spórt TG4 YouTube.
  • Kildare v Laois, Cedral St Conleth’s, Newbridge, 7.30pm - Spórt TG4 YouTube.

Dalata Hotel Group U20 football championship

Connacht semi-final

  • Roscommon v Sligo, Connacht GAA Centre, 8pm - TG4 player & app.

Ulster semi-finals

  • Derry v Tyrone, Owenbeg, 7.30pm -Spórt TG4 YouTube.
  • Donegal v Cavan, MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey, 7.30pm - Spórt TG4 YouTube.

*****

Thursday 24 April

Electric Ireland Leinster minor football championship

Preliminary quarter-finals

  • Westmeath v Carlow, Netwatch Cullen Park, 7.30pm.
  • Offaly v Wicklow, Faithful Fields, 7.30pm.

*****

Friday 25 April

Electric Ireland Munster minor hurling championship Round 4

  • Limerick v Clare, Mick Neville Park, Rathkeale, 7pm.
  • Cork v Waterford, Páirc Uí Rinn, 7pm.

*****

Saturday 26 April

Leinster senior hurling championship Round 2

  • Dublin v Wexford, Parnell Park, 4.30pm - GAA+.
  • Offaly v Galway, Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore, 6.30pm.

lee-chin-is-swarmed-by-fans-after-the-game Wexford hurler Lee Chin. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Ulster senior football semi-final

  • Armagh v Tyrone, St Tiernach’s Park, Clones, 4.45pm - GAA+.

Joe McDonagh Cup Round 2

  • Down v Laois, Ballycran, 1.30pm - Clubber.
  • Kildare v Westmeath, Cedral St Conleth’s, Newbridge, 4.30pm - Clubber.

Christy Ring Cup

  • Tyrone v Donegal, Carrickmore, 12.30pm.
  • Wicklow v London, Echelon Park, Aughrim, 1pm.
  • Derry v Meath, Celtic Park, 1pm.

Nickey Rackard Cup

  • Mayo v Louth, Hastings Insurance MacHale Park, Castlebar, 3pm.
  • Fermanagh v Sligo, Brewster Park, Enniskillen, 3pm. 

Lory Meagher Cup

  • Longford v Leitrim, Glennon Brothers Park, Longford, 12pm.
  • Monaghan v Warwickshire, Grattan Park, Inniskeen, 12.30pm.
  • Cavan v Lancashire, Kingspan Breffni, 1pm.

Electric Ireland minor championships

Leinster hurling

  • Wexford v Dublin, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 12pm.
  • Kildare v Carlow, Cedral St Conleth’s, Newbridge, 1pm.
  • Laois v Kerry, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 1pm.
  • Westmeath v Offaly, Killcuan GAA club, 1pm.
  • Kilkenny v Galway, UPMC Nowlan Park, 1.30pm.
  • Meath v Antrim, Páirc Tailteann, Navan, 2pm.

Ulster football

  • Fermanagh v Derry, Brewster Park, Enniskillen, 12pm.

*****

Sunday 27 April

Munster senior hurling champinship Round 2

  • Waterford v Clare, Walsh Park, 2pm - RTÉ 2.
  • Cork v Tipperary, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 4pm - RTÉ 2.

Leinster senior hurling championship Round 2

  • Antrim v Kilkenny, Corrigan Park, Belfast, 2pm.

ryan-burke-and-ryan-burns Kildare's Ryan Burke and Ryan Burns of Louth. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

Leinster senior football semi-finals

  • Kildare v Louth, Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore, 2pm - GAA+.
  • Dublin v Meath, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 4pm - GAA+.

Ulster senior football semi-final

  • Down v Donegal, St Tiernach’s Park, Clones, 3pm - BBC Two NI.

Joe McDonagh Cup Round 2

  • Kerry v Carlow, Austin Stack Park, Tralee, 2pm - Clubber.

Nickey Rackard Cup

  • Roscommon v Armagh, King & Moffatt Dr Hyde Park, 12.30pm.
Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie