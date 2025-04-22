Here's this week's GAA inter-county schedule and TV coverage

RTÉ HAVE A double helping of Munster hurling action live on The Sunday Game next weekend with Waterford hosting Clare in Walsh Park and Tipperary travelling to take on Cork.

Also on Sunday afternoon the two Leinster senior football semi-finals are live on GAA+ with Kildare taking on Louth in Tullamore, while Dublin play Meath in Portlaoise.

Before that on Saturday there is GAA+ coverage of Dublin against Wexford in the Leinster championship, and the Ulster semi-final between Tyrone and Armagh, while BBC Two have the Ulster semi-final live on Sunday as Down play Donegal.

There’s also a busy schedule of provincial underage championship games this week.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store for the week ahead:

*****

Tuesday 22 April

Dalata Hotel Group Leinster U20 football semi-finals

Meath v Kildare, Ashbourne, 7.30pm - Spórt TG4 YouTube.

Louth v Dublin, Darver Centre of Excellence, 7.30pm - Spórt TG4 YouTube.

*****

Wednesday 23 April

O’Neills U20 hurling championship

Munster Round 4

Limerick v Cork, TUS Gaelic Grounds, 7.30pm- TG4.

Tipperary v Waterford, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 7pm - Spórt TG4 YouTube.

Cork U20 hurling manager Noel Furlong. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Leinster preliminary quarter-finals

Antrim v Dublin, Dowdallshill, Dundalk, 6.15pm - Spórt TG4 YouTube.

Kildare v Laois, Cedral St Conleth’s, Newbridge, 7.30pm - Spórt TG4 YouTube.

Advertisement

Dalata Hotel Group U20 football championship

Connacht semi-final

Roscommon v Sligo, Connacht GAA Centre, 8pm - TG4 player & app.

Ulster semi-finals

Derry v Tyrone, Owenbeg, 7.30pm - Spórt TG4 YouTube.

Donegal v Cavan, MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey, 7.30pm - Spórt TG4 YouTube.

*****

Thursday 24 April

Electric Ireland Leinster minor football championship

Preliminary quarter-finals

Westmeath v Carlow, Netwatch Cullen Park, 7.30pm.

Offaly v Wicklow, Faithful Fields, 7.30pm.

*****

Friday 25 April

Electric Ireland Munster minor hurling championship Round 4

Limerick v Clare, Mick Neville Park, Rathkeale, 7pm.

Cork v Waterford, Páirc Uí Rinn, 7pm.

*****

Saturday 26 April

Leinster senior hurling championship Round 2

Dublin v Wexford, Parnell Park, 4.30pm - GAA+ .

. Offaly v Galway, Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore, 6.30pm.

Wexford hurler Lee Chin. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Ulster senior football semi-final

Armagh v Tyrone, St Tiernach’s Park, Clones, 4.45pm - GAA+.

Joe McDonagh Cup Round 2

Down v Laois, Ballycran, 1.30pm - Clubber .

. Kildare v Westmeath, Cedral St Conleth’s, Newbridge, 4.30pm - Clubber.

Christy Ring Cup

Tyrone v Donegal, Carrickmore, 12.30pm.

Wicklow v London, Echelon Park, Aughrim, 1pm.

Derry v Meath, Celtic Park, 1pm.

Nickey Rackard Cup

Mayo v Louth, Hastings Insurance MacHale Park, Castlebar, 3pm.

Fermanagh v Sligo, Brewster Park, Enniskillen, 3pm.

Lory Meagher Cup

Longford v Leitrim, Glennon Brothers Park, Longford, 12pm.

Monaghan v Warwickshire, Grattan Park, Inniskeen, 12.30pm.

Cavan v Lancashire, Kingspan Breffni, 1pm.

Electric Ireland minor championships

Leinster hurling

Wexford v Dublin, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 12pm.

Kildare v Carlow, Cedral St Conleth’s, Newbridge, 1pm.

Laois v Kerry, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 1pm.

Westmeath v Offaly, Killcuan GAA club, 1pm.

Kilkenny v Galway, UPMC Nowlan Park, 1.30pm.

Meath v Antrim, Páirc Tailteann, Navan, 2pm.

Ulster football

Fermanagh v Derry, Brewster Park, Enniskillen, 12pm.

*****

Sunday 27 April

Munster senior hurling champinship Round 2

Waterford v Clare, Walsh Park, 2pm - RTÉ 2 .

. Cork v Tipperary, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 4pm - RTÉ 2.

Leinster senior hurling championship Round 2

Antrim v Kilkenny, Corrigan Park, Belfast, 2pm.

Kildare's Ryan Burke and Ryan Burns of Louth. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

Leinster senior football semi-finals

Kildare v Louth, Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore, 2pm - GAA+ .

. Dublin v Meath, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 4pm - GAA+.

Ulster senior football semi-final

Down v Donegal, St Tiernach’s Park, Clones, 3pm - BBC Two NI.

Joe McDonagh Cup Round 2

Kerry v Carlow, Austin Stack Park, Tralee, 2pm - Clubber.

Nickey Rackard Cup