RTÉ HAVE A double helping of Munster hurling action live on The Sunday Game next weekend with Waterford hosting Clare in Walsh Park and Tipperary travelling to take on Cork.
Also on Sunday afternoon the two Leinster senior football semi-finals are live on GAA+ with Kildare taking on Louth in Tullamore, while Dublin play Meath in Portlaoise.
Before that on Saturday there is GAA+ coverage of Dublin against Wexford in the Leinster championship, and the Ulster semi-final between Tyrone and Armagh, while BBC Two have the Ulster semi-final live on Sunday as Down play Donegal.
There’s also a busy schedule of provincial underage championship games this week.
Here’s the full list of what’s in store for the week ahead:
*****
Tuesday 22 April
Dalata Hotel Group Leinster U20 football semi-finals
Meath v Kildare, Ashbourne, 7.30pm - Spórt TG4 YouTube.
Louth v Dublin, Darver Centre of Excellence, 7.30pm - Spórt TG4 YouTube.
Here's this week's GAA inter-county schedule and TV coverage
*****
Tuesday 22 April
Dalata Hotel Group Leinster U20 football semi-finals
*****
Wednesday 23 April
O’Neills U20 hurling championship
Munster Round 4
Cork U20 hurling manager Noel Furlong. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO
Leinster preliminary quarter-finals
Dalata Hotel Group U20 football championship
Connacht semi-final
Ulster semi-finals
*****
Thursday 24 April
Electric Ireland Leinster minor football championship
Preliminary quarter-finals
*****
Friday 25 April
Electric Ireland Munster minor hurling championship Round 4
*****
Saturday 26 April
Leinster senior hurling championship Round 2
Wexford hurler Lee Chin. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO
Ulster senior football semi-final
Joe McDonagh Cup Round 2
Christy Ring Cup
Nickey Rackard Cup
Lory Meagher Cup
Electric Ireland minor championships
Leinster hurling
Ulster football
*****
Sunday 27 April
Munster senior hurling champinship Round 2
Leinster senior hurling championship Round 2
Kildare's Ryan Burke and Ryan Burns of Louth. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO
Leinster senior football semi-finals
Ulster senior football semi-final
Joe McDonagh Cup Round 2
Nickey Rackard Cup
