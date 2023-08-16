Newcastle's St James' Park to host two Saudi Arabia international fixtures

NEWCASTLE UNITED’S ST James’ Park stadium is set to host two international fixtures featuring the Saudi Arabia national team next month.

Saudi Arabia will play two friendly games at the ground, taking on Costa Rica on 8 September and South Korea on 12 September.

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund are majority shareholders in Newcastle, completing a takeover of the Premier League club in 2021.

At the time, the Premier League stated it had received “legally-binding assurances” that the Saudi state would not control the club.

Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the governor of PIF, is also Newcastle’s chairman.

Newcastle recently faced controversy for signing a €29million-a-year shirt sponsorship deal with Saudi events company Sela.

The club were also criticised for revealing an away kit for this season in a similar shade of green to that of the Saudi flag.

The two friendlies at St. James’ Park have been arranged to aid Saudi Arabia’s preparations for the 2024 AFC Asian Cup.

Roberto Mancini has been linked with a move to the Saudi Arabia national team having stepped down from his position with Italy last weekend.

Mancini has reportedly been offered €25million to coach the Gulf nation.

