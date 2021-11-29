Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Monday 29 November 2021
Advertisement

DeChambeau, Mickelson and Garcia among stars to play Asian Tour's Saudi showpiece

The Saudis’ big move into golf has been viewed with suspicion among some, especially the US PGA Tour and the European Tour.

By AFP Monday 29 Nov 2021, 3:08 PM
54 minutes ago 505 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5615124
Bryson DeChambeau.
Image: PA
Bryson DeChambeau.
Bryson DeChambeau.
Image: PA

GOLF STARS INCLUDING reigning champion Dustin Johnson and major winners Bryson DeChambeau, Bubba Watson, Phil Mickelson and Sergio Garcia will play next year’s $5 million Saudi International, the Asian Tour said on Monday.

The tour, which recently struck a $200 million investment deal with Greg Norman and his ambitious Saudi backers, called it “the strongest field in its history”.

The Saudi International, which takes place on February 3-6 near Jeddah, was won by Johnson in 2019 and this year, when the tournament was sanctioned by the European Tour.

It is now the flagship event on the Asian Tour.

Other European and American stars who have signed up to play include Lee Westwood, Jason Dufner, Tommy Fleetwood and Xander Schauffele.

The Saudis’ big move into golf has been viewed with suspicion among some, especially the US PGA Tour and the European Tour, which has been rebranded the DP World Tour.

Together they have formed a “strategic alliance”.

Majed Al-Sorour, CEO and deputy chairman of Golf Saudi and the Saudi Golf Federation, said this was just the beginning and acknowledged that there were detractors.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“While we do not allow ourselves to be distracted from our long-term objectives by any external voices, we have been encouraged by strengthening discussions around the importance of fresh competition and innovation in the professional game,” he said.

“We are strong advocates for this, as we see it as the only way to achieve golf’s true global potential and realise the game’s considerable untapped value.

“All we will say is it is better for the sport if the competition remains healthy and respectful, as opposed to hostile, as all parties look at new ways to benefit this great game.”

© – AFP, 2021

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie