Liverpool FC fans to pay tribute to Limerick teenager who died after being struck by car

LIVERPOOL FC FANS are hoping to organise a Premier League tribute to a 14-year old Reds fan today, Saturday, who died after she was struck by a car in Limerick City.

Savannah Calvert, of Fairview Crescent, Garryowen, and who was a dedicated Liverpool FC super fan, will be laid to rest on Tuesday.

The teenager, who was pronounced dead Thursday at University Hospital Limerick, after being struck by a car at Bank Place around 11.30pm last Wednesday night, had been born with cystic fibrosis, a disease that claimed the lives of two of her sisters, Sophie and Katie.

Her mother Jackie died several months ago with cancer.

Liverpool FC fans propose to pay tribute to the Reds fan with a scheduled applause in her memory during the 14th minute of Liverpool’s Premier League match against Bournemouth today.

The game gets underway at 3pm.

A Garda spokesman appealed for witnesses to the fatal road traffic collision to come forward.

The Garda also appealed for “road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Bank Place area of Limerick city between 11pm and 11:45pm, to make this footage available to Gardaí”.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda station on 061 212 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station,” he added.

No other injuries were reported in the horror collision.

Savannah is survived by her father Dermot, sisters Diane, Deborah, Linda, Stacey, Chloe, Joelene, Denika, and her brothers Dermot, Lee, Richard, Ross and Kieran.

The girl’s remains will be reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate, Limerick City, on from 2pm to 4pm, Monday.

Her funeral will be held at St John’s Cathedral at 11am. Tuesday, August 22, followed by burial in Mount St Oliver Cemetery.

Friends and neighbours as well as medical staff at the children’s Ark Ward at University Hospital Limerick (UHL), where Savannah had attended as a patient, have also paid tribute to her.

Anne Devitt, Sunshine Ward, UHL, wrote of her “deepest sympathies to all the Calvert family on the tragic passing of Savannah, a beautiful girl with a cheeky smile, always in our hearts, may her gentle soul rest in peace x”.

Deirdre Twohig, a nurse who had cared for Miss Calvert described her as “a beautiful girl”.

“It was my privilege as a nurse to have looked after her. Rest in Peace Savannah,” Ms Twohig stated.

Dr Michael Mahony added his “deepest condolences…on the tragic death of Savannah, may she rest in peace”.

Staff at Presentation Primary School, where Miss Calvert had attended, stated: “We were so very sad to hear of Savannah’s tragic passing. She was a much loved pupil in our school.

“We extend our deepest sympathy to all the Calvert family. May she rest in peace with her beloved Mum and sisters.”

Written by David Raleigh and posted on TheJournal.ie