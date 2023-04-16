Ireland star back in contention for World Cup after 'long road' of 13 months out

IRELAND’S SAVANNAH McCARTHY made her return to action yesterday after 13 months out recovering from a cruciate knee ligament injury.

The international defender, a regular for Vera Pauw prior to the lengthy absence, made her Women’s National League debut for Shamrock Rovers in a 1-1 draw with Galway.

McCarthy admitted it was “a long road” as she now bids to rediscover form and push for a place in the squad for this summer’s World Cup.

Been a long road but delighted to finally be back on the pitch after 13 months yesterday with @RoversWomen 💚 https://t.co/owuzBQ0bP4 — Savannah McCarthy (@SavannaMc3) April 16, 2023

“Been a long road but delighted to finally be back on the pitch after 13 months,” she wrote on social media.

Her Rovers and Ireland teammate Aine O’Gorman said she was “delighted” to see McCarthy return as the countdown continues for the World Cup.