Julian Savea targets New Zealand return after confirming Toulon departure

The 54-cap All Black previously played for the Hurricanes Super Rugby side in his native Wellington.

By AFP Thursday 14 May 2020, 12:38 PM
1 hour ago 1,707 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/5098837
Julian Savea is tackled by Johnny Sexton while playing for New Zealand in the third Test against the British & Irish Lions in 2017.
Image: David Davies
Image: David Davies

EX-ALL BLACKS WINGER Julian Savea has announced his departure from Toulon, saying he plans to return to club rugby back home in New Zealand.

“Thank you to those who have supported me over the past two seasons here at RCT,” he said, referring to the star-studded club’s French initials. “I will forever be thankful for this experience and my time in Toulon.”

With the French season cut short by the coronavirus, Savea — who won 54 caps for New Zealand — said in an interview posted on his Instagram account that he would be “trying to get back into New Zealand rugby or find another contract”.

“Very bittersweet moment not getting to end the season the way I wanted to, but also very excited for this next journey ahead of me,” he said in a post on Wednesday. He acknowledged the process may take five or six months given restrictions on travel.

“I want to thank all my brothers that I’ve played with over the past two seasons, you guys are very special to me and I’ve made some life-long friendships I will cherish forever.”

Savea previously played for the Hurricanes Super Rugby side in his native Wellington.

His announcement came as World Cup-winning winger Nehe Milner-Skudder revealed that he would play for Otago Highlanders in New Zealand’s domestic Super Rugby competition rather than take up a planned three-year contract with Toulon. 

© – AFP, 2020

