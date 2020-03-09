SBG's Peter Queally booked for big Bellator main event in Dublin

IRISH FIGHTER PETER Queally will be back in action in Dublin later this year.

Queally (12-5-1) is to take on Brazilian veteran Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Freire (23-9) at the top of the bill when Bellator MMA returns to the 3Arena on Saturday, 3 October.

The fight, which will be contested at lightweight, was officially announced at a press conference held in New York this afternoon.

It will be Queally’s first outing since last September, when he came back from the brink of defeat to stop Ryan Scope via second-round TKO.

The 34-year-old Waterford native, who’s based at Straight Blast Gym in Dublin, was due to face former Bellator lightweight champion Brent Primus last month but a knee injury forced him off the card.

Pitbull, 34, is a former Bellator lightweight title challenger who has recorded notable victories over the likes of ex-UFC champion Benson Henderson and former Strikeforce title-holder Josh Thomson.

His younger brother Patricio, who is Bellator’s current featherweight and lightweight champion, is due to defend his 145-pound title against Queally’s SBG team-mate Pedro Carvalho at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Connecticut this Friday night.

Tickets for Bellator’s return to Dublin will go on general sale from Ticketmaster.ie and Bellator.com on 20 March, with the organisation vowing that further bouts for the card will be announced in the coming days.

