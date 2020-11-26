BE PART OF THE TEAM

Dublin: 7°C Thursday 26 November 2020
Leinster's Pro14 trip postponed after Scarlets camp hit with Covid-19 cases

The game was scheduled to take place in Llanelli on Sunday, but will now have to be played in early 2021.

By Ben Blake Thursday 26 Nov 2020, 5:58 PM
The sides in action at the RDS in 2019.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

LEINSTER’S PRO14 match away to Scarlets has been postponed, the competition’s organisers announced this evening. 

Leo Cullen’s side, who have a 100% record in the tournament so far this season as they look to defend their title, were due to face the Welsh side in Llanelli on Sunday. 

However, three Scarlets players have tested positive for Covid-19 and others are also self-isolating after being deemed close contacts. 

Ulster claimed a 26-24 win over Scarlets in Belfast on Sunday, and their squad has been tested for the virus today — with the results due back in the next 24 hours.

Potential dates will be looked at to reschedule the fixture in early 2021. 

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

