Leinster's Pro14 trip postponed after Scarlets camp hit with Covid-19 cases

The sides in action at the RDS in 2019.

LEINSTER’S PRO14 match away to Scarlets has been postponed, the competition’s organisers announced this evening.

Leo Cullen’s side, who have a 100% record in the tournament so far this season as they look to defend their title, were due to face the Welsh side in Llanelli on Sunday.

However, three Scarlets players have tested positive for Covid-19 and others are also self-isolating after being deemed close contacts.

Ulster claimed a 26-24 win over Scarlets in Belfast on Sunday, and their squad has been tested for the virus today — with the results due back in the next 24 hours.

Potential dates will be looked at to reschedule the fixture in early 2021.

