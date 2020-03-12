This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Scarlets lock Lousi gets five-week ban for punching against Munster

An initial 10-week suspension was halved due to Lousi’s clean disciplinary record and show of remorse.

By Murray Kinsella Thursday 12 Mar 2020, 1:42 PM
1 hour ago 1,720 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5043643

SCARLETS SECOND ROW Sam Lousi has been banned for five weeks for punching against Munster in their Pro14 clash at Thomond Park two weekends ago.

28-year-old Lousi was shown a red card for throwing two punches in the 34th minute of Munster’s win in Limerick.

The Scarlets man subsequently faced an independent disciplinary committee, where he was banned for five weeks for infringing Law 9.12: “a player must not physically or verbally abuse anyone. Physical abuse includes, but is not limited to, biting, punching, contact with the eye or eye area, striking with any part pf the arm (including stiff-arm tackles), shoulder, head or knee(s), stamping, trampling, tipping or kicking.”

The disciplinary committee deemed that the incident was a top-end offence, which carries a 10-week suspension.

However, a statement from the Pro14 says the player’s “previous clean disciplinary record, acceptance of his actions and remorse shown warranted application of 50% mitigation which brings his ban to five weeks.”

Lousi is therefore free to resume playing from midnight on 5 April, while he was reminded of his right to appeal.

