Scarlets trio sign new contracts after Wales' impressive Grand Slam heroics

JONATHAN DAVIES, KEN Owens and Rob Evans have followed up their Grand Slam heroics with Wales by signing contract extensions at the Scarlets.

The trio were key players for Warren Gatland’s side as they finished the Six Nations unbeaten, capping the championship with an impressive 25-7 win against Ireland in Cardiff.

Davies, Owens and Evans, who all came through the region’s academy, were also part of the Scarlets side that won the Pro12 in 2016-17.

Outgoing coach Wayne Pivac paid tribute to the contribution of the players during his tenure and added that successor Brad Mooar had been eager to retain them.

“They have been a big part of our success in recent years and I know that our incoming coach Brad was very keen to secure their services moving forward,” he said.

Ken Owens celebrates after Wales' victory against Ireland at the Principality Stadium on Saturday. Source: Adam Davy

Davies, who was named British and Irish Lions player of the series in 2017, added: “I could not be happier to be staying with the Scarlets.

“I am excited about the end of the season and, having spoken to our new coach Brad, excited about what is to come. It is something I want to be part of”

Skipper Owens has made 238 appearances for the region, while prop Evans was named in the Pro14 Dream Team last season.

“I am delighted to have signed an extension to my contract,” said Owens.

“I am looking forward to a big end of season and building on the success we have achieved in recent years.”

Meanwhile, Ospreys and Wales hooker Scott Baldwin has become the latest man to join Harlequins from next season, following Martin Landajo, Santiago Garcia Botta and Michele Campagnaro into the club.

